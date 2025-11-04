Bitcoin to Lose $100,000? No Support Levels on the Way

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the price of Bitcoin hovers around $104,000, close to breaking through a crucial psychological threshold, its steep decline continues. With little structural support left below, concentrated liquidation clusters are visible just below the current price on the most recent CoinGlass BTC/USDT liquidation heatmap.

Digging through liquidity

A dense liquidity pocket that is presently being tested is shown on the heatmap between $103,000 and $104,000. The next significant liquidation bands, which are probably stacked with more stop-loss orders and leveraged positions, will emerge between $101,500 and $100,000 if this zone gives way. Given the increasing downside pressure indicated by both technical and on-chain data, these levels might only offer short-term stabilization.

Bitcoin's daily structure appears to be becoming more and more brittle from a charting standpoint. All of the shorter-term moving averages (50-day and 100-day) have rolled over, and the price has fallen below its 200-day moving average, a move that is typically linked to bearish momentum shifts.

Although Bitcoin is getting close to oversold territory, there is still an opportunity for more capitulation before a true reversal setup appears, as indicated by the RSI, which is currently hovering around 35. During the sell-off, volume increased, indicating that the downside move was well-attended.

Sweeping below $100,000

Since there are not any obvious horizontal supports until the $100,000 mark, it seems likely that there will be a quick liquidity sweep below this mark. In that case, the previous mid-cycle consolidation zone, which is located between $97,000 and $98,000, would be the only area where the next possible support could appear.

The $100,000 line, $101,500 and $103,000 are the important levels for investors to keep an eye on. Without a significant recovery, losing this zone could lead to an accelerated decline, which might be the biggest decline of Bitcoin since the summer rally.