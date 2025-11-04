AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin to Lose $100,000? No Support Levels on the Way

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 14:32
    Bitcoin is close to losing a fundamental level that investors fought for throughout 2025.
    As the price of Bitcoin hovers around $104,000, close to breaking through a crucial psychological threshold, its steep decline continues. With little structural support left below, concentrated liquidation clusters are visible just below the current price on the most recent CoinGlass BTC/USDT liquidation heatmap

    Digging through liquidity

    A dense liquidity pocket that is presently being tested is shown on the heatmap between $103,000 and $104,000. The next significant liquidation bands, which are probably stacked with more stop-loss orders and leveraged positions, will emerge between $101,500 and $100,000 if this zone gives way. Given the increasing downside pressure indicated by both technical and on-chain data, these levels might only offer short-term stabilization.

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitcoin's daily structure appears to be becoming more and more brittle from a charting standpoint. All of the shorter-term moving averages (50-day and 100-day) have rolled over, and the price has fallen below its 200-day moving average, a move that is typically linked to bearish momentum shifts. 

    Although Bitcoin is getting close to oversold territory, there is still an opportunity for more capitulation before a true reversal setup appears, as indicated by the RSI, which is currently hovering around 35. During the sell-off, volume increased, indicating that the downside move was well-attended.

    Sweeping below $100,000

    Since there are not any obvious horizontal supports until the $100,000 mark, it seems likely that there will be a quick liquidity sweep below this mark. In that case, the previous mid-cycle consolidation zone, which is located between $97,000 and $98,000, would be the only area where the next possible support could appear.

    The $100,000 line, $101,500 and $103,000 are the important levels for investors to keep an eye on. Without a significant recovery, losing this zone could lead to an accelerated decline, which might be the biggest decline of Bitcoin since the summer rally.

    #Bitcoin
