    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 13:18
    Can the decline of Solana (SOL) lead to a test of the $160 zone the following week?
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 3
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls have failed to keep the growth going after the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 5.37% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is near the local support of $174.22. If the daily bar closes near that mark or below it, the drop is likely to continue to the $170 zone.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL has tested the support of $173. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

    However, if a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $160-$170 range.

    From the midterm point of view, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, traders may witness an ongoing drop to the nearest support of $157.

    SOL is trading at $175.43 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
