AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana Flips Ethereum in Revenue Amid Price Meltdown

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 7/11/2025 - 14:52
    Despite Solana price sell-off, the protocol led Ethereum in DeFi revenues on different time frames.
    Advertisement
    Solana Flips Ethereum in Revenue Amid Price Meltdown
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL) has outperformed Solana in a key metric amid the ongoing market meltdown. According to data from DeFiLlama, Solana generated more app revenue than Solana in the past 24 hours and 30 days.

    Advertisement

    Solana leads in pp revenue

    Solana flipped Ethereum to become the leading blockchain with the highest app-generated revenue. Per the DeFiLlama data, apps on Solana made $4.33 million in one day, while apps on Ethereum made only $1.82 million.

    This is a huge flip, which no one saw coming, as Ethereum consistently took the lead. For instance, in Q1, 2024, Ethereum generated more app revenue than major public companies, including Robinhood, Etsy, Yelp and Reddit.

    However, with the recent data, apps built on Solana accumulated more than twice the revenue of Ethereum. In addition, Hyperliquid also outperformed Ethereum, recording app revenue of $3.85 million.

    Article image
    Blockchain Apps Per Revenue | Source: DeFiLlama

    Ethereum only outperformed blockchains like Edgex, Coinbase’s Base, BSC, Polygon, Arbitrium, Aptos and Avalanche in the top 10. Edgex made $1.13 million in app revenue, Base amassed $980,504 and BSC accumulated $767,788.

    App revenue is described as all the fees across every dApp in a blockchain. It is real money paid by users, and the best proof that people are actually using the chain.

    The top Solana chains that contributed to the massive revenue are Pump.fun, Axiom Pro and Jupiter.

    Why is Ethereum behind?

    Solana flippening in app revenue comes amid the recent Ethereum price crash. Over the past 24 hours, the ETH price has decreased by 4.47% to $3,235. The leading altcoin is also down 15.94% and 27.7% over the past week and month, respectively.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/07/2025 - 13:51
    Filecoin Suddenly up 65% in Matter of Hours: Two Reasons
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Solana is also experiencing a similar downtrend. SOL is currently priced at $151.90, down 5.4% on the daily price chart. However, the app revenue spike could help spark optimism with the Solana network.

    Revenue proves real usage. Thus, if apps keep earning money, validators get richer, staking APY rises, eventually leading to higher prices.

    Overall, Solana has proved that it is faster, cheaper and makes more money than Ethereum even while prices drop.

    The Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also appeared to have sparked optimism within the ecosystem. Since launching, SOL ETFs have recorded inflows, indicating high demand from institutional investors.

    #Solana #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 14:47
    New Satoshi Theory Says Bitcoin Creator May Soon Come Back Amid Quantum Threat
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Nov 7, 2025 - 14:17
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 7
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 14:52
    Solana Flips Ethereum in Revenue Amid Price Meltdown
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 14:47
    New Satoshi Theory Says Bitcoin Creator May Soon Come Back Amid Quantum Threat
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Nov 7, 2025 - 14:17
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 7
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all