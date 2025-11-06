Ethereum Crucial Notice Issued as Fusaka Upgrade Countdown Begins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a notice to Ethereum node operators, the ETH advisor and angel investor who goes by Sassal.eth on X makes it known that the default gas limit has been set to 60mil in Fusaka release clients, urging node operators who have previously set their gas limit to effect this change.

"The default gas limit has been set to 60mil in Fusaka release clients but if you have manually set your gas limit previously then you'll need to change it to 60mil (or remove the manual change)," Sassal.eth wrote.

The notice comes as the countdown to Fusaka mainnet upgrade begins after a successful test on the Hoodi testnet on Oct. 28.

Thank you for your attention on this matter.

In a separate tweet, Sassal.eth highlighted this countdown: "Less than a month until Fusaka goes live on Ethereum mainnet. More blobs are coming. Ethereum is scaling."

Fusaka countdown begins

Fusaka, Ethereum's second hardfork of 2025, is expected to launch on the mainnet in December. The upgrade will activate on the Ethereum mainnet when the blockchain reaches slot 13,164,544, expected to occur at 9:49 p.m. UTC on Dec. 3, 2025.

The Fusaka upgrade’s key feature is PeerDAS, which allows validators to check only segments of data instead of full "blobs," reducing bandwidth demands and expenses for both validators and layer-2 networks. Eleven other improvements are included in the Fusaka release.

With the date of the Fusaka upgrade confirmed, Ethereum developers are now moving on to the next hard fork, called Glamsterdam. While nothing is set in stone yet, developers intend to include proposals focused on proposer-builder separation.

In a recent milestone for the Ethereum ecosystem, TPS has surpassed 24,000, marking a new all-time high.