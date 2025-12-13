Solana ETFs Near $700 Million Milestone Amid Steady Inflow Streak

Although Solana has been on a downward trajectory, investors betting on the asset via Solana Funds have maintained resilience as the spot Solana ETFs have maintained a steady inflow streak for seven consecutive days.

According to data provided by Farside Investors, the Solana ETFs have maintained positive daily flows in recent sessions across the broad Solana ETF ecosystem.

While it appears that investors are pouring in less capital compared to the previous month, the funds have experienced steady but low daily performance, extending a seven-day inflow streak that has renewed momentum for the sector.

Solana ETFs near $700 million in inflows

The data further shows that the Solana ETFs have recorded nearly $700 million in cumulative flows since their emergence a few months ago.

This signals sustained institutional interest in the Solana ecosystem despite the unstable market conditions fueling high volatility across crypto markets.

This rapid growth is not a surprise as the ETFs have been seeing strong demand since the launch of the first Solana ETF. Per the data, the strongest single-day inflows were recorded shortly after launch.

Thereafter, daily inflows have moderated since then, highlighting growing confidence among investors seeking regulated exposure to Solana.

While Bitwise has continued to dominate the sector, the huge growth in the overall inflows is all thanks to the strong contributions from Bitwise’s BSOL and Grayscale’s GSOL ETFs.

With the largest portion of the cumulative inflows coming from Bitwise, the fund had led the pack with $608.9 million in total inflows. This rapid growth witnessed by the Solana ETFs is largely attributed to its early traction and consistent demand since launch.

Furthermore, the Grayscale Solana ETF follows with $97.8 million, while Franklin’s Solana ETD has attracted $54.8 million over the same period.

Nonetheless, it is important to note that all listed Solana ETFs currently offer staking exposure, a feature that continues to differentiate them from many traditional crypto investment products.