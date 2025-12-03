$1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton Unveils Brand New Solana ETF SOEZ

Franklin Templeton, the $1.69 trillion asset manager that keeps showing up in every corner of the digital asset market this cycle, launched a new Solana ETF with a ticker that instantly became the headline: SOEZ.

The firm announced it today, making it clear they know exactly what they are doing with this naming. After all, branding a Solana product as "SOEZ" in a market where Solana emerged as the most meme-coded large-cap chain in the industry, is borderline engineered for attention. And it worked straight away.

This one was so easy.



Ticker name decider guy here at @FTI_US on an absolute heater this quarter.



Franklin Solana ETF - $SOEZ is now live, making exposure to $SOL almost too easy? pic.twitter.com/bBA0YfB2LG — Franklin Templeton Digital Assets (@FTDA_US) December 3, 2025

The point here is not just that another big player is releasing another SOL vehicle. Solana's got a bunch of ETFs listed on the NYSE, CBOE and NASDAQ — BSOL, GSOL, TSOL, FSOL, VSOL and SOLC — and they have already racked up a cool $929.7 million in net assets as of Dec. 2. They produced $45.77 million in daily net inflow on the same day, which is an unusually strong print for a sector that spent most of late November moving in uneven cycles.

What has changed now is Franklin's presence because fund managers see Franklin ETFs as a basic investment, and that can move money that is currently spread across smaller companies.

What does this mean for Solana (SOL)?

If existing SOL products are already hovering near a billion in combined net assets without a big name like Franklin Templeton, then the next logical question is how fast a Franklin-branded vehicle can climb once platforms start listing it and automated allocators switch on.

The memetic ticker adds a second layer: retail reacts to anything that feels culturally native to Solana. If that is the case, SOEZ could well be up there with the fastest-growing ETFs of late 2025.