Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton Unveils Brand New Solana ETF SOEZ

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 15:57
    Franklin Templeton, the $1.69 trillion asset manager, has rolled out a new Solana ETF, and the product's own ticker SOEZ is already turning the launch into a meme across the crypto market.
    Advertisement
    $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton Unveils Brand New Solana ETF SOEZ
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Franklin Templeton, the $1.69 trillion asset manager that keeps showing up in every corner of the digital asset market this cycle, launched a new Solana ETF with a ticker that instantly became the headline: SOEZ. 

    Advertisement

    The firm announced it today, making it clear they know exactly what they are doing with this naming. After all, branding a Solana product as "SOEZ" in a market where Solana emerged as the most meme-coded large-cap chain in the industry, is borderline engineered for attention. And it worked straight away.

    The point here is not just that another big player is releasing another SOL vehicle. Solana's got a bunch of ETFs listed on the NYSE, CBOE and NASDAQ — BSOL, GSOL, TSOL, FSOL, VSOL and SOLC — and they have already racked up a cool $929.7 million in net assets as of Dec. 2. They produced $45.77 million in daily net inflow on the same day, which is an unusually strong print for a sector that spent most of late November moving in uneven cycles. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 08:31
    $17,930,000,000 in Solana (SOL) Spike Fuels Most Important Breakthrough Since October
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Price Crash Hides Something, Bitcoin Bounce to $90,000 Possible, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend Ending?
    Brandt: Bitcoin Bear Market to Last for Months

    What has changed now is Franklin's presence because fund managers see Franklin ETFs as a basic investment, and that can move money that is currently spread across smaller companies.

    What does this mean for Solana (SOL)?

    If existing SOL products are already hovering near a billion in combined net assets without a big name like Franklin Templeton, then the next logical question is how fast a Franklin-branded vehicle can climb once platforms start listing it and automated allocators switch on.

    The memetic ticker adds a second layer: retail reacts to anything that feels culturally native to Solana. If that is the case, SOEZ could well be up there with the fastest-growing ETFs of late 2025.

    #Solana #Solana News #Franklin Templeton #Solana ETF #SOL News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 15:52
    Grayscale Founder on Zcash Drop: "Making Popcorn for Massive Short Squeeze"
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 15:45
    Stellar up 37% in Volume, But XLM Price Sees Major Twist
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain Strengthens Stage 29 Momentum as Low-Fee AI Network Gains More Users
    VCHAT – VCT – VK: When Vietnam Refuses to Wait for Recognition and Instead Chooses to Build a New Digital Civilization
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards Fresh Cohorts of Investors as Markets Recover in December 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 15:57
    $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton Unveils Brand New Solana ETF SOEZ
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 15:52
    Grayscale Founder on Zcash Drop: "Making Popcorn for Massive Short Squeeze"
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 15:45
    Stellar up 37% in Volume, But XLM Price Sees Major Twist
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD