$1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton Unveils Brand New Solana ETF SOEZ

Franklin Templeton, the $1.69 trillion asset manager that keeps showing up in every corner of the digital asset market this cycle, launched a new Solana ETF with a ticker that instantly became the headline: SOEZ.
The firm announced it today, making it clear they know exactly what they are doing with this naming. After all, branding a Solana product as "SOEZ" in a market where Solana emerged as the most meme-coded large-cap chain in the industry, is borderline engineered for attention. And it worked straight away.
The point here is not just that another big player is releasing another SOL vehicle. Solana's got a bunch of ETFs listed on the NYSE, CBOE and NASDAQ — BSOL, GSOL, TSOL, FSOL, VSOL and SOLC — and they have already racked up a cool $929.7 million in net assets as of Dec. 2. They produced $45.77 million in daily net inflow on the same day, which is an unusually strong print for a sector that spent most of late November moving in uneven cycles.
What has changed now is Franklin's presence because fund managers see Franklin ETFs as a basic investment, and that can move money that is currently spread across smaller companies.
What does this mean for Solana (SOL)?
If existing SOL products are already hovering near a billion in combined net assets without a big name like Franklin Templeton, then the next logical question is how fast a Franklin-branded vehicle can climb once platforms start listing it and automated allocators switch on.
The memetic ticker adds a second layer: retail reacts to anything that feels culturally native to Solana. If that is the case, SOEZ could well be up there with the fastest-growing ETFs of late 2025.