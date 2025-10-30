Shiba Inu Team Breaks Silence on $1.7 Trillion Asset Manager ETF Inclusion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie has reacted to Shiba Inu's inclusion in $1.77 trillion legacy asset manager T.Rowe Price's multicrypto ETF filing.

Advertisement

For the first time, asset manager T. Rowe Price is seeking regulatory approval to launch an actively managed exchange-traded fund tied to a number of cryptocurrencies, including SHIB, which is major news for the crypto market.

While asset managers have flooded the SEC with applications to launch ETFs tied to individual coins, it remains rare to see proposals for new multicoin products that are actively managed, making the T.Rowe crypto ETF filing significant.

Shiba Inu team reacts

The proposed ETF would offer investors exposure to coins in a list that currently ranges from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Solana and Shiba Inu, according to the prospectus.

Advertisement

Applauding the milestone, Shiba Inu team member Lucie calls it big news for SHIB.

Big News for SHIB!



T. Rowe Price a huge $1.7 trillion investment company just filed paperwork with the U.S. SEC to launch a new crypto ETF.

Guess what’s on the list of coins it can hold? Shiba Inu (SHIB) 🐶



That means one of the biggest names in traditional finance officially… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) October 30, 2025

Lucie tweeted excitedly: "T. Rowe Price a huge $1.7 trillion investment company just filed paperwork with the U.S. SEC to launch a new crypto ETF. Guess what’s on the list of coins it can hold? Shiba Inu (SHIB)."

Explaining the implications of the move, Lucie added: "That means one of the biggest names in traditional finance officially included SHIB in its ETF filing, right next to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana."

This week, Solana, Litecoin and Hedera ETFs launched in the U.S., a first of its kind milestone for the crypto industry, raising optimism for other crypto ETFs.

The launches test a recently streamlined approval process, potentially paving the way for a wave of new cryptocurrency products to come to market without lengthy, product-specific reviews.