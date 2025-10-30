AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Team Breaks Silence on $1.7 Trillion Asset Manager ETF Inclusion

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 13:30
    $1.77 trillion legacy asset manager is seeking regulatory approval from the SEC to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to cryptocurrencies, including SHIB.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Team Breaks Silence on $1.7 Trillion Asset Manager ETF Inclusion
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu team member Lucie has reacted to Shiba Inu's inclusion in $1.77 trillion legacy asset manager T.Rowe Price's multicrypto ETF filing.

    Advertisement

    For the first time, asset manager T. Rowe Price is seeking regulatory approval to launch an actively managed exchange-traded fund tied to a number of cryptocurrencies, including SHIB, which is major news for the crypto market.

    While asset managers have flooded the SEC with applications to launch ETFs tied to individual coins, it remains rare to see proposals for new multicoin products that are actively managed, making the T.Rowe crypto ETF filing significant.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, XRP Ticker Debuts on Nasdaq, US-China Talks Trigger $824,470,000 Crypto Liquidations
    XRP ETF Flows Will Exceed What People Are Expecting, Analyst Predicts
    XRP-Based Loans to Launch in December, Ethereum to $5,000, Western Union to Introduce Solana-Based Stablecoin — Crypto News Digest

    Shiba Inu team reacts

    The proposed ETF would offer investors exposure to coins in a list that currently ranges from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Solana and Shiba Inu, according to the prospectus.

    Advertisement

    Applauding the milestone, Shiba Inu team member Lucie calls it big news for SHIB.

    Lucie tweeted excitedly: "T. Rowe Price a huge $1.7 trillion investment company just filed paperwork with the U.S. SEC to launch a new crypto ETF. Guess what’s on the list of coins it can hold? Shiba Inu (SHIB)."

    Explaining the implications of the move, Lucie added: "That means one of the biggest names in traditional finance officially included SHIB in its ETF filing, right next to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana."

    This week, Solana, Litecoin and Hedera ETFs launched in the U.S.,  a first of its kind milestone for the crypto industry, raising optimism for other crypto ETFs.

    The launches test a recently streamlined approval process, potentially paving the way for a wave of new cryptocurrency products to come to market without lengthy, product-specific reviews.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:04
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:56
    Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Mono Protocol’s Presale Stands Out In Q4 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:04
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:56
    Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:17
    XRP Price Analysis for October 30
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all