Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to Lose Another 50% of Value to Gold, Top Bloomberg Expert Warns

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 15:58
    Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone says Bitcoin’s real fight is against gold, not the dollar, and the BTC/gold ratio could slide toward 10x in 2026, costing another full 50%.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin to Lose Another 50% of Value to Gold, Top Bloomberg Expert Warns
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Mike McGlone, a senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, is raising a red flag about a metric that rarely gets as much attention as dollar prices but often tells the story earlier: how much gold one Bitcoin can actually buy.

    Advertisement

    In his latest notes and charts, McGlone points to the Bitcoin-gold cross sitting near 20x on Dec. 22 and says the balance of risk is ugly. In essence, he's saying that it's more likely that Bitcoin's value will drop to 10x rather than rise to 30 times its current value in 2026. 

    If that happens, the purchasing power of Bitcoin compared to gold would be cut in half, even though the USD chart might not look as dramatic.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Sees Sudden $0 During a $2,279 Million Liquidation Tsunami
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    VanEck: Bitcoin Miner Capitulation May Signal Bottom
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Squeezed on Verge of Explosion, XRP's Attempt to End Bearish Dominance, Will Bitcoin Break Through $90,000 in Third Attempt?
    Article image
    Source: Mike McGlone

    McGlone is basically saying the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio acts like an early warning chart: when recession risk rises, this ratio tends to get pressured, and right now it’s shown next to the S&P 500 and market volatility for a reason. The key takeaway from that frame is that stocks, volatility, and the Bitcoin/gold cross are still moving together more than people admit, with the correlation sitting near 0.5376, meaning it’s still one “risk-on, risk-off” package.

    Advertisement

    $50,000 for Bitcoin in 2026

    Ultimately, McGlone zooms out to a “where could the lows be” sketch for 2026: core CPI easing toward 1%, oil near $40, gasoline around $2, and Bitcoin around $50,000

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/22/2025 - 07:16
    Schiff's Anti-Bitcoin Poll Fails Miserably, But He's Still Winning
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    He’s not claiming dates and exact targets, he’s saying that if U.S. stocks fall about 10% and stay down instead of making it back to the "north," those are the kind of cycle-level prices that often show up when markets finally reset.

    Advertisement
    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Gold #Bloomberg
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:52
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:49
    $1.12 Billion in Five Weeks: XRP Community Reacts to ETF Milestone
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:58
    Bitcoin to Lose Another 50% of Value to Gold, Top Bloomberg Expert Warns
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:52
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 23
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:49
    $1.12 Billion in Five Weeks: XRP Community Reacts to ETF Milestone
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD