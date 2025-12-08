Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 6.66% Surge: 'Triple-Six' Price Setup for Meme Coin Revealed

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 10:38
    Shiba Inu formed a sudden "Triple-Six" setup as SHIB lines up a direct 6.66% path toward $0.00000904, turning a small rebound window into the week's key scenario for the meme coin.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 6.66% Surge: 'Triple-Six' Price Setup for Meme Coin Revealed
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), a popular meme coin, has finally reached a point on the chart where the chaos stops and a predictable pattern emerges. You could call it a "Triple-Six" setup, a simple 6.66% upside path that almost perfectly lines up with SHIB's first real resistance level at $0.00000904. 

    Advertisement

    It is not a huge move, but it is the first organized action the meme coin has shown after weeks of dropping.

    The setup is based on strong support around $0.0000084-$0.00000847 per SHIB. That zone has held strong, even as broader altcoins have been unstable, giving buyers a reliable foundation to work with. As long as SHIB stays above it, the next step is clear: test the upper Bollinger band, which is right at the 6.66% extension.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout
    McGlone: Bitcoin Likely Below $84K by Year-End
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Might Erase Zero, XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Peter Brandt Issues $250K Bitcoin Price Prediction – Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Is Not Far Away, Ethereum (ETH) Selling Stops, XRP Bounce Chances Skyrocket
    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    The bands support the idea. The lower envelope is not sinking, the center line is not sliding and the candles finally look green for more than a few hours. Nothing dramatic, just a chart that has stopped deteriorating.

    Advertisement

    Optimism for SHIB

    RSI in the mid-40s adds to the picture as the Shiba Inu coin is not overbought or pressured, and it has enough space to climb without running into extreme conditions. For a meme coin that just spent the early part of the month near $0.00000776, that alone counts as progress.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/08/2025 - 01:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Might Erase Zero, XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Peter Brandt Issues $250K Bitcoin Price Prediction – Top Weekly Crypto News
    ByDan Burgin

    Thus, the whole "Triple-Six" situation boils down to this: can SHIB hold this narrow base long enough to make a straightforward push toward $0.00000904? 

    If that is the case, the 6.66% move becomes the first legit bullish checkpoint in weeks. If not, the chart slides back into the same rhythm that capped every bounce before it.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 8:30
    Is Ethereum to $5,000 Imminent? Enormous Whale Buying Spree Originates
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 6:26
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sonami Launches First Layer 2 Token on Solana to Ensure Transaction Efficiency and End Congestion Spikes
    AllScale Raises $5M Seed Led by YZi Labs to Build World's First Self-Custody Stablecoin Neobank
    Gate Ventures Vision 2026: Five Frontier Forces Reshaping the Global Flow of Value, Compute, and Intelligence
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 10:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 6.66% Surge: 'Triple-Six' Price Setup for Meme Coin Revealed
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 8:30
    Is Ethereum to $5,000 Imminent? Enormous Whale Buying Spree Originates
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 6:26
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD