Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 6.66% Surge: 'Triple-Six' Price Setup for Meme Coin Revealed

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a popular meme coin, has finally reached a point on the chart where the chaos stops and a predictable pattern emerges. You could call it a "Triple-Six" setup, a simple 6.66% upside path that almost perfectly lines up with SHIB's first real resistance level at $0.00000904.

It is not a huge move, but it is the first organized action the meme coin has shown after weeks of dropping.

The setup is based on strong support around $0.0000084-$0.00000847 per SHIB. That zone has held strong, even as broader altcoins have been unstable, giving buyers a reliable foundation to work with. As long as SHIB stays above it, the next step is clear: test the upper Bollinger band, which is right at the 6.66% extension.

SHIB/USD by TradingView

The bands support the idea. The lower envelope is not sinking, the center line is not sliding and the candles finally look green for more than a few hours. Nothing dramatic, just a chart that has stopped deteriorating.

Optimism for SHIB

RSI in the mid-40s adds to the picture as the Shiba Inu coin is not overbought or pressured, and it has enough space to climb without running into extreme conditions. For a meme coin that just spent the early part of the month near $0.00000776, that alone counts as progress.

Thus, the whole "Triple-Six" situation boils down to this: can SHIB hold this narrow base long enough to make a straightforward push toward $0.00000904?

If that is the case, the 6.66% move becomes the first legit bullish checkpoint in weeks. If not, the chart slides back into the same rhythm that capped every bounce before it.