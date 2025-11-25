Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Dumps $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Shiba Inu price rebounds

The market crash might finally stop here , as momentum indicators like the RSI are slowing down bearish momentum.

Price action. SHIB recovered from an extremely oversold RSI level.

Shiba Inu recently recovered from one of its few remaining technical anchors, an incredibly oversold RSI. For the time being, the slide was stopped solely by the indicators scraping levels that typically only show up during capitulation phases, according to the TradingView chart.

One of two patterns typically occurs when an asset falls into deep oversold territory while the price prints new multimonth lows: either exhaustion selling that precedes a rebound, or the initial phase of a protracted downtrend that grinds lower until liquidity dries up.

Rebound scenario. All major moving averages remain above price.

Due to sellers’ eventual lack of momentum, SHIB currently appears closer to the first scenario. Every major moving average, including the 50, 100 and 200, is stacked above the price, indicating a persistent macro downtrend.

The fact that volume remained comparatively steady throughout the decline lends credence to the theory that this was a controlled, but gradual, unwind rather than panic-selling.

XRP deviates from historic November performance

XRP price slumps 17% to deviate from historical trend despite current efforts to regain lost levels.

XRP price history. XRP has six days to match its historical November average growth of 79.9%.

XRP traded around $2.60 in the final days of October 2025, a drop from the psychological $3 level, as a result of the broader cryptocurrency sector volatility. Many investors looked forward to November as a month when the coin would explode in an upward rally toward $5. However, XRP is currently deviating from historical expectations.

Notably, Cryptorank data shows that XRP has six days to rewrite its negative history to align with its monthly average growth rate of 79.9% for November. This is a big spike for the asset, whose growth rate for October stands at a negative 5.14%.

Worst drop in 5 years. Broader crypto market fluctuation heavily impacting XRP’s performance.

As expected, many investors were anticipating an explosive price rise in November to align with history. However, the broader crypto sector fluctuation has greatly impacted the performance of XRP, just like other projects. The asset is currently on a negative deviation of -18.1%, which is the biggest drop seen for the coin since 2020.

BlackRock deposits another large BTC and ETH batch to Coinbase Prime

BlackRock continues its aggressive selling streak.

Crypto deposits. Lookonchain reports BlackRock deposited 2,822 BTC and 36,283 ETH on Nov. 24.

BlackRock might not be slowing down on its aggressive crypto deposits anytime soon, as data from on-chain monitoring firm Lookonchain shows that the firm has offloaded another massive amount of Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

According to the data source, the leading asset management firm made another major deposit of 2,822 BTC and 36,283 ETH into Coinbase Prime on Monday, November 24.

The move, which appears to be another of its repeated sell attempts, has sparked discussions across the crypto community.

Institutional dump? The sell-off comes despite signs of a potential market rebound.

While the latest sell-off attempt has come at a time when the market is showing signs of a potential rebound as the rapid price correction slows down, it appears that BlackRock is not willing to pause its selling streak despite the market’s green light.

Just last week, BlackRock dumped over $2 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum amid the market downturn.