    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Add Zero in September? Here's How Close Meme Coin Is

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 1/09/2025 - 15:14
    New month, same question for SHIB — is Shiba Inu coin ready to drop zero this September?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin is entering September with a bit of a dark cloud hanging over its charts as the meme coin's price history is making another zero on the price tag look more and more likely. After a rough start to 2025, investors are trying to figure out if this month will follow suit.

    SHIB lost more than 41% in Q1 and slipped another 7.8% in Q2 before a fragile rebound of just 6.7% in Q3, according to CryptoRank.

    That recovery, while better than nothing, hasn't been enough to counter the heavy drawdowns from earlier in the year. When you compare the coin's explosive past runs to the current pace, it looks too weak to change the trend over time.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    When we look at September specifically, the historical record is a bit of a mixed bag, but it's not especially encouraging. Last year SHIB grew by 26.6%, but in 2023 it dropped by 8.2%. The average return for September is just +3.3%, with the median almost flat, so there's not much sign of a reliable seasonal boost.

    Quarter data for SHIB

    It's also interesting to note that strong quarters often lead to heavy corrections. SHIB's price surged nearly 200% in Q1, 2024, only to fall 44% in Q2. Even its legendary +628% in the second quarter of 2021 was undone by a 17% fall in Q3. That tendency to overextend and then retrace makes the current setup tricky, especially with August 2025 closing marginally in the red.

    Right now, the question is whether September will be enough to stop SHIB from dropping any more. History shows that it's possible for the market to slide into another zero.

