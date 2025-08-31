Advertisement
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Historic Breakout?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 14:19
    Ethereum's biggest meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) on verge of historic breakout, if this pattern validates
    Shiba Inu coin SHIB has been moving in a loop for the past few weeks, staying in the same support area that's marked turning points more than once over the last year. The token is trading near $0.00001238, almost stuck at the $0.00001159 level that's been a support point a few times, from last September to midsummer.

    The chart shows a pattern of rounded consolidations, where the price settles into tight clusters before making a move. In previous cycles, these bases were followed by stretches of upside, first toward $0.00001698 and later pushing as far as the $0.00002052 resistance.

    Each time, though, the move lost steam before SHIB's price could challenge higher zones such as $0.00002501 or the longer-term cap near $0.00002970.

    This repetition is what makes the current setup interesting. The token is once again boxed between that well-worn floor and a mid-range ceiling, and history shows this is usually where volatility starts to increase.

    Game of swings

    The range isn't huge, but the transitions out of it have defined SHIB's bigger swings. If the same playbook repeats, the next step could be a game-changer for the rest of the year.

    If $0.00001159 breaks, though, it'll mess with the story and put SHIB in some unfamiliar territory we haven't seen since early 2023.

    Right now, SHIB is more about structure than hype. The token is repeating an old pattern, and the next move out of this range will show whether it's another rebound or a deeper reset.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
