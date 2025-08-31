Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Historic Breakout?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu coin SHIB has been moving in a loop for the past few weeks, staying in the same support area that's marked turning points more than once over the last year. The token is trading near $0.00001238, almost stuck at the $0.00001159 level that's been a support point a few times, from last September to midsummer.

The chart shows a pattern of rounded consolidations, where the price settles into tight clusters before making a move. In previous cycles, these bases were followed by stretches of upside, first toward $0.00001698 and later pushing as far as the $0.00002052 resistance.

Each time, though, the move lost steam before SHIB's price could challenge higher zones such as $0.00002501 or the longer-term cap near $0.00002970.

This repetition is what makes the current setup interesting. The token is once again boxed between that well-worn floor and a mid-range ceiling, and history shows this is usually where volatility starts to increase.

Game of swings

The range isn't huge, but the transitions out of it have defined SHIB's bigger swings. If the same playbook repeats, the next step could be a game-changer for the rest of the year.

If $0.00001159 breaks, though, it'll mess with the story and put SHIB in some unfamiliar territory we haven't seen since early 2023.

Right now, SHIB is more about structure than hype. The token is repeating an old pattern, and the next move out of this range will show whether it's another rebound or a deeper reset.