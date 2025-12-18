Shiba Inu (SHIB): Nothing to Lose Now

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The price has been declining for months, and as of right now, SHIB is below all significant daily moving averages. There are no trend breaks, lower highs, lower lows or relief rallies lasting longer than a few sessions. The structure is straightforward and brutal. Momentum has just deteriorated rather than changed.

Shiba Inu gives up

At the moment, SHIB is acting as though speculative interest has completely given up on it. Compared to previous distribution phases, volume has drastically decreased, which indicates that sellers are simply absent rather than in a panic. Neither are buyers intervening. Apathy has replaced fear-driven selling in this situation. That is typically the appearance of late-stage downtrends.

The most crucial thing to recognize is that there are virtually no more significant levels of support. SHIB has already cut through demand zones that served as floors in the past. These levels underwent testing, retesting and eventual invalidation. The majority of what’s left is empty price history or thin liquidity zones, where prices can move around with little opposition. This does not imply a straight collapse, but it does indicate that there is no technical barrier to a further decline.

Nothing stops SHIB

This perspective is supported by the RSI hovering in the low-to-mid range. It is not significantly oversold, which is important. SHIB is simply declining because there is no reason why it should not. It is not bouncing because it is inexpensive. Reflex rallies are typically triggered by oversold conditions. That is not even a courtesy offered by this market.

Advertisement

What can we anticipate in the near future? The base case is slow grinding and ongoing compression. Unless general market conditions worsen, sharp dumps are less likely than a controlled bleed. Until SHIB regains at least one major moving average with volume, which is currently unlikely, any upward movements should be viewed as corrective rather than trend-changing.

SHIB is in a nothing-to-lose stage from the standpoint of market behavior. Emotions have already been destroyed. Weak hands have mostly disappeared. This indicates that risk is now skewed by neglect rather than optimism, but it does not imply an impending reversal. Long accumulation phases, not explosive rallies, have traditionally started there.