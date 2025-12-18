Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Nothing to Lose Now

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 10:23
    Shiba Inu has essentially nothing to lose at this point in time, as the price drops below its last support level.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Nothing to Lose Now
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The price has been declining for months, and as of right now, SHIB is below all significant daily moving averages. There are no trend breaks, lower highs, lower lows or relief rallies lasting longer than a few sessions. The structure is straightforward and brutal. Momentum has just deteriorated rather than changed.

    Shiba Inu gives up

    At the moment, SHIB is acting as though speculative interest has completely given up on it. Compared to previous distribution phases, volume has drastically decreased, which indicates that sellers are simply absent rather than in a panic. Neither are buyers intervening. Apathy has replaced fear-driven selling in this situation. That is typically the appearance of late-stage downtrends.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The most crucial thing to recognize is that there are virtually no more significant levels of support. SHIB has already cut through demand zones that served as floors in the past. These levels underwent testing, retesting and eventual invalidation. The majority of what’s left is empty price history or thin liquidity zones, where prices can move around with little opposition. This does not imply a straight collapse, but it does indicate that there is no technical barrier to a further decline.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Double Top Warning Issued by Brandt
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin's Perfect Recovery Picture, Is Ethereum's (ETH) Ready to Retake $3,000? Cardano's (ADA) Ready to Reach Crypto Market Top
    Ripple CEO Nails Bold RLUSD Call
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading

    Nothing stops SHIB

    This perspective is supported by the RSI hovering in the low-to-mid range. It is not significantly oversold, which is important. SHIB is simply declining because there is no reason why it should not. It is not bouncing because it is inexpensive. Reflex rallies are typically triggered by oversold conditions. That is not even a courtesy offered by this market.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/17/2025 - 12:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Explodes 3,620%, But Something Is Missing
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    What can we anticipate in the near future? The base case is slow grinding and ongoing compression. Unless general market conditions worsen, sharp dumps are less likely than a controlled bleed. Until SHIB regains at least one major moving average with volume, which is currently unlikely, any upward movements should be viewed as corrective rather than trend-changing.

    SHIB is in a nothing-to-lose stage from the standpoint of market behavior. Emotions have already been destroyed. Weak hands have mostly disappeared. This indicates that risk is now skewed by neglect rather than optimism, but it does not imply an impending reversal. Long accumulation phases, not explosive rallies, have traditionally started there.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 9:55
    'New ADA' Breaks into Top 10 by Volume, Cardano Creator Reacts to 'Incredible Success'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 6:40
    SEC Answers Crypto FAQs: Key Takeaways
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fhenix Launches Fhenix402, Bringing Private Micropayments to Base’s x402 Standard
    Space Announces Public Sale of its Native Token, $SPACE
    New Seasonal Events Ongoing Now at Bitrue
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 10:23
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Nothing to Lose Now
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 9:55
    'New ADA' Breaks into Top 10 by Volume, Cardano Creator Reacts to 'Incredible Success'
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 6:40
    SEC Answers Crypto FAQs: Key Takeaways
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD