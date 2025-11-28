Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market rolls into Friday in a calmer state after a mess earlier this week. Liquidity is thin because of the U.S. holiday schedule, the holiday weekend is already setting the tone and today’s options expiry is loading pressure across BTC and ETH. XRP picks up extra reach through the Apple Pay and Google Pay rollout, SHIB moves into a more promising chart zone and Bitcoin’s options board prints one of the biggest setups of the month.

XRP gets Apple Pay + Google Pay access in 40 countries via Trust Wallet.

SHIB tests levels that unlock a clear 32% path up.

Bitcoin options expiry hits $13.1 billion notional.

XRP unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 countries

Trust Wallet added Apple Pay and Google Pay for instant crypto buys, giving XRP a fresh and very direct entry channel in more than 40 countries. The list includes the U.S., Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K., Canada, UAE, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Italy and plenty more.

The supported lineup at launch covers BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, XRP, USDC and USDT. Users can pay in USD or EUR. Minimum entry sits at $20, with limits depending on region and provider rules.

Trust Wallet has integrated Apple Pay!



Buy your first crypto in seconds. Available in 45+ countries.



Open Trust Wallet → ‘Fund’ → Apple Pay: https://t.co/Mv6sRhbAxg pic.twitter.com/WbxqB4neDy — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) November 27, 2025

For XRP, this is not just another infrastructure update. It puts the token into one of the biggest mobile payment ecosystems on the planet. Apple Pay and Google Pay run massive global volume, and once an asset gets into that flow, onboarding becomes easier, reach gets wider and retail demand has fewer steps to clear.

Intraday charts show XRP sitting around $2.19-$2.22. The price has not made a clean push yet, but the market clearly caught the headline. Moves like this rarely play out instantly — they build over time, especially when they expand direct access for millions of users at once.

Friday will see thinner liquidity because of the short U.S. session, but the integration stands out as one of the most meaningful updates for XRP this month, even despite the ETF launch.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) teases 32% price growth scenario

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been stuck for weeks, but the tone this week looks different. The charts show SHIB almost touching its 23-day moving average on the daily frame. Closing above this line would open the path toward the 50-day and 200-day MAs. The 200-day MA is currently at $0.00001192, which is about 32% higher than today's price range of $0.00000888-$0.00000894, as per TradingView.

SHIB has not had a clean breakout in a while, but this bounce off the lows is more structured than earlier attempts. BTC’s recovery from the mid-$80,000s helped, and altcoins are finally showing more consistent flows.

SHIB/USD by TradingView

If SHIB clears the 23-day MA, the chart will unlock a real path toward the 200-day level. It does not need a narrative — the chart alone sets the tone.

However, as always with meme coins, the situation is mixed. If the SHIB price is rejected under the short-term averages, it will fall back into the same range it has been cycling in since late October. Because the next proper trading day after this weekend is the first Monday of the month, today's close matters more than usual.

Bitcoin options hit record $13.1 billion

Today’s expiry window is huge as BTC options set to expire today total $13.1 billion in notional value. And this Friday stacks several pressure points at once:

CME downtime:

CME has been offline for more than eight hours. Futures and options from CME are the backbone for hedging across funds and market-makers. When CME stalls, pricing across the whole market loses one of its main anchors.

Shortened U.S. trading day:

Today closes early in the U.S. because of holiday hours. That cuts the amount of time large players have to rebalance around expiry.

Weekend + month-open Monday.

The weekend usually runs light, and Monday is the first session of the new month — a day that often brings strong directional moves, especially when the prior Friday hosts a heavy expiry.

BTC trades around $91,200-$91,300 after bouncing from the mid-$86,000s. The rebound looks stable, but expiry setups can override clean chart signals, especially when liquidity is thin and one of the main derivatives venues is offline.

The main question traders are tracking today is this: is the market driftinf toward the $100,000 max-pain mark, or does thin trading pull BTC into a flat weekend close? Both routes are on the table.

Crypto market outlook

The crypto market keeps a quieter tone heading into the weekend, but many remain alert because expiry, CME downtime and reduced U.S. hours make today’s action unstable. Weekend ranges are usually narrow unless a catalyst hits, and Monday’s month-open adds extra weight to whatever closes today.

Levels to watch:

• Bitcoin (BTC): $89,500 support, $95,500 pivot, $100,000 max-pain level.

• XRP: $2.19-$2.22 with new payment rails widening the reach.

• Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.00000894 with the 23-day MA acting as the breakout trigger.

Monday’s open decides how much of today carries into December.