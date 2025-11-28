Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 0% Breakout Chance: Is Volume Killing Potential?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 10:45
    Shiba Inu's lack of volume on a positive move is certainly a signal bullish investors should respect to avoid any issues later.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 0% Breakout Chance: Is Volume Killing Potential?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu is making an effort to recover, but the chart does not allow for much misinterpretation. This is not breakout momentum, and there is very little chance that SHIB will break through its important resistance levels at this time. Yes, the price is rising, but the main issue is that it is pushing into resistance without any significant volume to support it. Breakouts are caused by conviction, liquidity and buying pressure rather than hope. SHIB does not have any of those at the moment.

    Shiba Inu's price region

    The asset is positioned directly beneath the 20-EMA, 50-EMA and 100-EMA, a compressed cluster of declining moving averages. All three are still sloping downward, which is indicative of a more general trend that is still clearly negative. Even if SHIB is successful in tagging the $0.0000095-$0.0000100 region, it will still encounter a wall that has repeatedly rejected it over the past three months.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    But the real story is revealed by volume. It has been weaker over the past few sessions than nearly every other attempt at a breakout this year. One thing is clear from that level of participation: no one is actively intervening. In the absence of new inflows, SHIB is unable to produce the impulse needed to break out of its decline. As liquidity dries up, we are essentially witnessing a weary market oscillating inside a bearish structure.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, $1,000,000,000 Ripple Stablecoin Gains Traction in UAE

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/26/2025 - 14:15
    Shiba Inu Short-Term Golden Cross Appears: Price Targets
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Although there is a slight increase in RSI from oversold conditions, this is typical of all relief bounces. Nothing in the momentum profile points to a change in trend strength or prolonged accumulation.

    Negative scenario

    One of two possible outcomes should be anticipated by investors. The most likely outcome is a stalled rally. SHIB tries to break through, pushes a little higher, taps the EMAs and then reverts to the slow-bleed pattern. With a deeper retest, SHIB may easily return to $0.0000080 or lower if it loses its short-term higher lows, particularly if Bitcoin cools or overall risk appetite diminishes.

    It would be generous to refer to this setup as a breakout attempt. In the near future, SHIB’s chances of breaking out are essentially 0% absent a spike in volume. Investors seeking genuine bullish signals should wait for reclaimed EMAs or volume spikes, neither of which are currently present.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 10:28
    Ledger CTO Reacts to MSCI Delisting Strategy: 'Paradigm Shift Is Inevitable'
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 9:40
    XRP on the Verge of 13% Santa Rally Breakout, But Do Not Get Too Comfortable: Bollinger Bands
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards New Investors as Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers over $91,000
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 50% Floor Already Reserved as Global Finance & FinTech Leaders Secure Their Spots
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 10:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 0% Breakout Chance: Is Volume Killing Potential?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 10:28
    Ledger CTO Reacts to MSCI Delisting Strategy: 'Paradigm Shift Is Inevitable'
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 9:40
    XRP on the Verge of 13% Santa Rally Breakout, But Do Not Get Too Comfortable: Bollinger Bands
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD