Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Exec Reveals Important 2026 Shibarium Upgrade

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 19:06
    Shibarium’s utility layer is set for a major upgrade scheduled for Q2 2026 amid efforts to provide full on-chain privacy for users.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Exec Reveals Important 2026 Shibarium Upgrade
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Thursday, November 27, a Shiba Inu executive, Lucie, confirmed that the team is preparing a significant privacy upgrade for the Shibarium network as the Zama public testnet goes live.

    Advertisement

    The upgrade, which has been planned to take effect before the end of Q2 2025, will see Shibarium leverage Zama’s fast-growing Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) technology.

    With this, Shibarium will be able to gain full on-chain privacy and confidential smart contracts in the coming year to redefine how privacy and security function across the SHIB ecosystem.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, $1,000,000,000 Ripple Stablecoin Gains Traction in UAE
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network
    Ripple Accelerates RLUSD Mints on XRPL

    Nonetheless, Lucie further shared an image revealing Zama’s updated protocol roadmap, which shows that its public testnet is already live.

    Advertisement

    Furthermore, its Ethereum mainnet deployment took effect in the last quarter in 2025, and broader EVM-chain support will roll out in early 2026.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/18/2025 - 12:18
    Shibarium Transactions Rocket 78% Ahead of Major Milestone
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    While Shibarium is fully EVM-compatible, it automatically falls into this next expansion expected to happen in 2026. With this potential development, encrypted transactions, confidential smart contract logic, and private user interactions could soon become native features of Shibarium, powered directly by fhEVM.

    While the development positions Shibarium to become a privacy-focused EVM Layer-2 network, it is set to efficiently meet the demand of developers who want to build next-generation DeFi, gaming, governance, and institutional tools without exposing user data.

    What does Zama entail?

    The initiative behind the launch of Zama follows efforts to remediate the issues associated with overly transparent public blockchains that expose user behavior and contract data to anyone with a block explorer.

    To solve this problem, Zama allows smart contracts to run while all data and state remain encrypted throughout execution, even while staying fully on-chain.

    This development, which is set to put the Shibarium network in the spotlight, will further boost its adoption among DeFi users, while propelling the ecosystem’s native token SHIB for more demand, which could fuel an upside trajectory for the token.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 27, 2025 - 17:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Price Analysis
    Nov 27, 2025 - 16:03
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards New Investors as Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers over $91,000
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 50% Floor Already Reserved as Global Finance & FinTech Leaders Secure Their Spots
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 19:06
    Shiba Inu Exec Reveals Important 2026 Shibarium Upgrade
    Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 17:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    Price Analysis
    Nov 27, 2025 - 16:03
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 27
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD