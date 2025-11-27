Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    200,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Exchange: Possible Price Scenarios

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 13:15
    Shiba Inu is in a complicated spot, where almost anything can happen to it as exchange inflows spike up.
    Advertisement
    200,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Exchange: Possible Price Scenarios
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu recently saw about 200 billion SHIB return to exchanges, increasing the total exchange reserves to about 81.65 trillion. After a few days of consistent outflows, that is a discernible increase. Historically, large-scale SHIB inflows have typically indicated that supply is getting ready to meet demand.

    SHIB is not bullish

    This inflow is occurring at the exact moment that the price is attempting a precarious recovery between $0.0000085 and $0.0000087, which makes the timing significant. SHIB is still clearly below all of the major EMAs (50, 100 and 200) on the chart, and the slope on each of them is still very bearish. The recent bounce was a technical response to oversold conditions rather than a structure-breaking reversal, so the downtrend has not been invalidated.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Although the RSI has recovered from its sub-30 peak, a shift in momentum is still far off. Since early October, SHIB has been trading below the channel resistance, which has been rejecting the price. In light of this, the increase in exchange reserves appears to be more indicative of possible sell-side preparation than accumulation.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, $1,000,000,000 Ripple Stablecoin Gains Traction in UAE
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network
    Ripple Accelerates RLUSD Mints on XRPL
    XRP Price Forms Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Makes 1.36 Trillion SHIB Comeback, Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals ‘Dead Cat’ on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart – Crypto News Digest

    While adding 200 billion SHIB to exchanges usually results in more liquidity for hedging or profit-taking, it does not always imply distribution. Coins are rarely moved onto exchanges by large holders unintentionally.

    Advertisement

    What does this mean?

    Scenario 1: Bearish continuation (likely in the near future). SHIB may retest support at $0.0000080 or even move toward the next liquidity pocket at $0.0000074 if this inflow is ahead of a sell wave. This conclusion is still supported by the trend structure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/27/2025 - 08:46
    0% for Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Volatility Hits Nonexistent Levels
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Neutral/Chop Scenario 2: SHIB is likely to compress between $0.0000082 and $0.0000090, creating a short-term range until either BTC volatility forces a direction or SHIB's volume picks up again if the inflow is market-maker repositioning rather than aggressive selling.

    Scenario 3: Bullish break (presently low probability). SHIB requires the following in order to turn bullish: a reimbursement of $0.0000095, a close above the 50 EMA every day and a persistent decline in exchange reserves (trend of actual withdrawals).

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 13:07
    'Next Few Days Are Crucial': Top Trader Behind Famous 700% XRP Call
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 12:58
    XRP Burn Rate Jumps 31%, Is This Growth Sign?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards New Investors as Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers over $91,000
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 50% Floor Already Reserved as Global Finance & FinTech Leaders Secure Their Spots
    Technance Introduces Institutional-Grade Infrastructure for Exchanges, Fintech Platforms, and Web3 Applications
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 13:15
    200,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Exchange: Possible Price Scenarios
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 13:07
    'Next Few Days Are Crucial': Top Trader Behind Famous 700% XRP Call
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 12:58
    XRP Burn Rate Jumps 31%, Is This Growth Sign?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD