Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Rockets 440% in Crucial Metric, But Price is Down

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 22:34
    SHIB burn rate is up 440%
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Rockets 440% in Crucial Metric, But Price is Down
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After multiple days of consistent downtrend, the Shiba Inu burn rate has finally flipped positive, according to data shared by the popular wallet tracker, Shibburn.

    Advertisement

    According to the data, the Shiba Inu burn rate has returned to the positive side, hitting a 440% increase over the last day. While this marks a decent improvement in the asset’s burn activity, it is not extremely exciting, as the amount of meme coins that have been destroyed during the period remains substantially low compared to previous records.

    SHIB supply shrinks by 375,821 SHIB

    Notably, the data have shown that only 375,821 SHIB have been moved out of circulation in four separate transactions over the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Rockets 440% in Crucial Metric, But Price is Down
    Cardano's Hoskinson: Ripple Folks Did Really Well in DC
    Breaking: Bitcoin Price Reacts to Fed's Highly Anticipated Rate Cut
    Top XRP Trader Who Called 700% Run Now Moves Ethereum onto Binance

    This reluctance in SHIB’s deflationary activity comes as no surprise, as it coincides with a negative trend in SHIB’s price action during the period. Notably, the price of the second-largest meme cryptocurrency has failed to resume its uptrend, falling by 1.68% over the last 24 hours after a notable upsurge witnessed the previous day.

    Advertisement

    This decent recovery in SHIB burn rate has helped to drive a slight improvement in the weekly burn rate. While the SHIB weekly burn rate has previously recorded notable losses, it has only dipped by 62.29%, with about 3,047,331 SHIB burnt over the last week.

    SHIB has yet to witness a major breakout in its price, as recent onchain movements suggest fading momentum, with its price majorly trading sideways.

    Although Shiba Inu’s latest run has remained unstable, investors have continued to show optimism amid predictions that the leading memecoin is headed for a breakout towards $0.0000138.

    Nonetheless, the memetoken remains in the spotlight, as it has continued to draw attention across the broad crypto community amid growing debates on the possibility of a major price rally for Shiba Inu.

    While whales have been consistently spotted stacking up on the meme asset, investors are still positive that SHIB can climb beyond key resistance levels and fuel a rally toward the highly anticipated $0.0001 level.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 20:05
    8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 19:47
    Cardano's Hoskinson: Ripple Folks Did Really Well in DC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus
    MANTRA: The First MultiVM Blockchain For RWAs With Native EVM And CosmWasm Support
    Open Miner Launches Innovative Cloud Solution to Help Investors Generate Steady Cash Flow
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 22:34
    Shiba Inu Rockets 440% in Crucial Metric, But Price is Down
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 20:05
    8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 19:47
    Cardano's Hoskinson: Ripple Folks Did Really Well in DC
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all