Shiba Inu No Longer at Risk of Adding Zero, Bullish RSI Data Shows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has in the last 30 days lost 11.6% of its value, with the price threatening to drop below the $0.000011 support levels in a bearish move. However, a recent development shows SHIB is no longer at risk of adding a zero.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu technical signals show trend shift

As per data , Shiba Inu's Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47 has cleared oversold territory. Notably, this implies that SHIB's RSI no longer falls within the range of 30 and below.

Additionally, SHIB is no longer trading below the nine-day moving average. This is a bullish signal for the meme coin, which has faced severe bearish pressure in the last 30 days. It means that Shiba Inu is no longer facing a downside selling risk in the short term.

Shiba Inu is currently on an upward trajectory as it reversed its seven-day downtrend as ecosystem whales became active. Over 189 billion SHIB were withdrawn from Coinbase in a move that suggests strategic accumulation of the meme coin.

The whale’s activity sparked interest in the meme coin community as anticipation of a bullish rally rose.

This has influenced the price outlook on the crypto market. As of press time, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001244, which represents a 1.3% increase in the last 24 hours. However, market participants are yet to actively engage with the coin as trading volume is down by 40.42% at $186.11 million.

Analysts see limited risk of adding zero

As reported by U.Today, the chances of Shiba Inu adding another zero during this current cycle are very slim. The meme coin has faced severe bearish pressures but has managed to prevent slipping further downward.

Some analysts believe that a spike in SHIB’s deflationary rate to reduce circulating supply, accompanied by support from ecosystem bulls, could reset the meme coin in the long term.