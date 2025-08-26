189,048,016,126 SHIB out of Major US Exchange as Coinbase Whale Turns Shiba Inu Bull

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One address has just walked out of Coinbase with a bag that would make any meme coin watcher pause. On-chain records of Arkham show 189,048,016,126 Shiba Inu coins, worth about $2.3 million, landing in a fresh Ethereum wallet after a string of transfers that all came from leading U.S. crypto exchange Prime.

Advertisement

Watch the numbers: repeated chunks of around 15.3 billion SHIB, each just under $190,000, dropped into the same destination one after another until the wallet balance swelled to its current size.

Whoever moved the SHIB coins was not rushing a single sweep, but they were not spreading it over weeks either — it was a concentrated accumulation carried out within 24 hours. Now the funds sit untouched, almost like they have been parked away from trading risk, although the reason is open to guesswork.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price review

In the meantime, the SHIB price is stuck near $0.00001213, just above the lower support around $0.00001107, with obvious resistance levels up at $0.00001688 and $0.00002052. The coin has been swinging inside this box for months, each push higher meeting selling, each dip finding buyers in the same lower zone.

A whale moving millions off Coinbase does not rewrite that setup overnight, but it does thin out the immediate supply sitting on an exchange order book.

Whether that signals confidence in holding through the range or preparation for some other move, the result is the same: nearly $2.3 million in SHIB has shifted into some unknown wallet amid the uncertainty on the crypto market.