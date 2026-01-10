Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 10/01/2026 - 15:37
    Can the rate of Cardano (ADA) fix above $0.40 by the end of the week?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone on the first day of the weekend, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 1.36% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA might have set a local resistance at $0.3925. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a drop to the support shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the interim level at $0.3850. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.37 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to maintain the growth after the previous weekly bar closure.

    If the candle closes around the current prices or below, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.30 range by the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.3892 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
