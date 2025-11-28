Shiba Inu on the Verge of Erasing Zero as History Hints at December Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu edged higher on Friday, reaching a high of $0.0000091, bringing it closer to an ambition of returning to $0.00001 and, hence, erasing a zero from its price tag.

Shiba Inu has quietly rallied from a low of $0.00000756 on Nov. 22, marking four out of five days in the green.

So far, Shiba Inu is down 11.58% in November and on track to mark its fourth consecutive red month since July 2025.

The year 2025 has marked lackluster action for the SHIB price as it steadily declined upon reaching a high of $0.00003324 in December 2024. Shiba Inu only closed in the green in just two months this year, in April and July, when it recorded gains of 6.87% and 9.02%, respectively.

Shiba Inu December rally?

Technical and historical narratives suggest that Shiba Inu saw a sudden sharp rally after a prolonged period of decline, March 2024 for instance, when SHIB rallied 144%.

With Shiba Inu eying its third consecutive red month in Q4, expectations remain for a relief rally in the year 2025's last month. Shiba Inu would need to rise about 65% from current prices in order to achieve a positive 2025 close.

The Shiba Inu price closed its first red October since its inception, flipping a timeless historical narrative. While Shiba Inu has mostly had red Decembers with the exception of December 2023, the historical narrative flip might support a green December this time.

Eyes will be on what December brings for Shiba Inu, with U.S. perpetual style futures to be launched by Coinbase as well as 24/7 trading for its monthly futures.

Shiba Inu makes AI advancement

The Shiba Inu mini-app has just launched on TokenPlay AI. Shiba Inu partner TokenPlay AI made this known in a recent tweet, revealing excitement and adding that the "internet is not ready for what comes next."

TokenPlay AI says the move represents SHIB plugged directly into AI infrastructure, running on the Token OS that turns any token into an intelligent, monetizable mini-app.

The move, it says, brings on "Real utility, real activation and real on-chain engagement."

At press time, SHIB was 4.67% in the last 24 hours to $0.00008831 and up 13.29% weekly.