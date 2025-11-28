Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu on the Verge of Erasing Zero as History Hints at December Rally

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 14:38
    Shiba Inu quietly rallied 14%, nearing its ambition of erasing a zero from its price tag, with expectations now rising for a December rally.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu on the Verge of Erasing Zero as History Hints at December Rally
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu edged higher on Friday, reaching a high of $0.0000091, bringing it closer to an ambition of returning to $0.00001 and, hence, erasing a zero from its price tag.

    Shiba Inu has quietly rallied from a low of $0.00000756 on Nov. 22, marking four out of five days in the green.

    So far, Shiba Inu is down 11.58% in November and on track to mark its fourth consecutive red month since July 2025.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest

    The year 2025 has marked lackluster action for the SHIB price as it steadily declined upon reaching a high of $0.00003324 in December 2024. Shiba Inu only closed in the green in just two months this year, in April and July, when it recorded gains of 6.87% and 9.02%, respectively.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu December rally?

    Technical and historical narratives suggest that Shiba Inu saw a sudden sharp rally after a prolonged period of decline, March 2024 for instance, when SHIB rallied 144%.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Monthly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    With Shiba Inu eying its third consecutive red month in Q4, expectations remain for a relief rally in the year 2025's last month. Shiba Inu would need to rise about 65% from current prices in order to achieve a positive 2025 close.

    The Shiba Inu price closed its first red October since its inception, flipping a timeless historical narrative. While Shiba Inu has mostly had red Decembers with the exception of December 2023, the historical narrative flip might support a green December this time.

    Eyes will be on what December brings for Shiba Inu, with U.S. perpetual style futures to be launched by Coinbase as well as 24/7 trading for its monthly futures.

    Shiba Inu makes AI advancement

    The Shiba Inu mini-app has just launched on TokenPlay AI. Shiba Inu partner TokenPlay AI made this known in a recent tweet, revealing excitement and adding that the "internet is not ready for what comes next."

    TokenPlay AI says the move represents SHIB plugged directly into AI infrastructure, running on the Token OS that turns any token into an intelligent, monetizable mini-app.

    The move, it says, brings on "Real utility, real activation and real on-chain engagement."

    At press time, SHIB was 4.67% in the last 24 hours to $0.00008831 and up 13.29% weekly.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 14:23
    Canadian Billionaire Lambasts Saylor Over Anti-Gold Comment
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 13:10
    XRP Top 4 Set in Stone: Binance Coin Can't Catch Up
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards New Investors as Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers over $91,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 14:38
    Shiba Inu on the Verge of Erasing Zero as History Hints at December Rally
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 14:23
    Canadian Billionaire Lambasts Saylor Over Anti-Gold Comment
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 13:10
    XRP Top 4 Set in Stone: Binance Coin Can't Catch Up
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD