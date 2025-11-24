SHIB Price Analysis for November 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with the fall of the market; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 0.16% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is going down after setting a local resistance at $0.00000816. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the support by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels.

However, if the daily bar closes with a long wick, traders may expect an ongoing decline to the $0.00000750 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes below the previous bar's low, the drop may lead to a test of the support of $0.00000678 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000792 at press time.