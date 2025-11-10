AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    CNBC: Ripple Is 'Conquering' Crypto

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 20:05
    2025 has been a banner year for Ripple, with the company's valuation soaring to $40 billion.
    Advertisement
    CNBC: Ripple Is 'Conquering' Crypto
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    CNBC, one of the leading financial outlets, has stated that blockchain firm Ripple Labs is currently in the process of "conquering" crypto. 

    Advertisement

    The media outlet has pointed to Ripple's acquisition spree, which includes treasury management firm GTreasury.

    During the recent Swell event, Ripple also announced that its valuation had soared to $40 billion after the company wrapped up a mammoth $500 million funding round that had Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital among the participants. 

    HOT Stories
    CNBC: Ripple Is 'Conquering' Crypto
    XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since Late September
    Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Bitcoin '50 Year' Take: Details

    In a recent CNBC interview, Garlinghouse told CNBC that Ripple wants to get ahead of the market by bridging crypto with traditional finance. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 06/24/2025 - 15:08
    Binance's CZ Reacts to CNBC Declaring Ripple and Bitcoin Dead
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    "We have aggressively leaned in and made multiple multi-billion dollar acquisitions… we’ve always tried to be that bridge between a decentralized financial world and the centralized or traditional financial world," the Ripple CEO said

    Major roadblock 

    That said, Garlinghouse says that it is challenging for traditional institutions to adopt crypto due to insufficient regulatory clarity. 

    The high-stakes market structure bill has stalled in the Senate, and some industry analysts now believe that the odds of the bill passing this year are rather low. 

    Garlinghouse hopes that the legislation will provide clarity around what a digital asset is and what qualifies as a security. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 19:51
    XRP May Need a 24% Dip to Hit Long-Targeted $6 Price Zone
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 17:56
    Latest XRP Escrow Moves Spark Speculation
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 20:05
    CNBC: Ripple Is 'Conquering' Crypto
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 19:51
    XRP May Need a 24% Dip to Hit Long-Targeted $6 Price Zone
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 17:56
    Latest XRP Escrow Moves Spark Speculation
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all