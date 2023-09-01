Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Among Cryptocurrencies Now Supported by Arculus Digital Security Platform

Arculus, a prominent digital security platform, has teamed up with BitPay, the largest cryptocurrency payment company, to offer users the option to make purchases with an array of cryptocurrencies, including popular meme tokens Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

The move allows users to secure an Arculus Card using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and notably, meme currencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

As reported by U.Today, BitPay integrated Shiba Inu into its wallet app back in December 2021, opening doors for merchants globally to accept the token as a legitimate form of payment.

The cryptocurrency company, founded in 2011, has been pivotal in driving merchant adoption of digital assets; it counts Microsoft among its clientele and has seen its influence expand significantly over the years.

Some of the notable names that accept SHIB include electronics retailer Newegg, luxury department store Nordstrom, and gaming retailer GameStop. Entertainment giant AMC and food ordering platform Menufy have also joined the list. These are just a few examples, and the list is steadily growing.

This announcement is a step forward for Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, data suggests that traditional cryptocurrencies still dominate transaction volumes on BitPay. Bitcoin accounts for approximately 36% of all transactions, and Dogecoin holds a distant fourth place with about 7% of total payments. Shiba Inu is yet to make a mark in this regard, not appearing on BitPay's list of popular transaction options.