    Strategy Announces 2026 Vision, and It Is Not About Bitcoin at All

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 1/01/2026 - 14:45
    Strategy (MSTR), led by Michael Saylor, opened 2026 with a message that seems almost contrarian for a company that the market still treats as a Bitcoin ticker with an attached software business.
    Strategy Announces 2026 Vision, and It Is Not About Bitcoin at All
    In a New Year congratulation on X, Strategy, the biggest corporate Bitcoin holder led by Michael Saylorwrote that data strategy has never mattered more and pointed to 2025 as the year enterprises moved from fragmented tools to unified, AI-ready data foundations. Basically, their 2026 pitch came as — simplify, scale and unlock insights.

    This message comes as the Bitcoin side of Strategy's business remains enormous on paper with 672,497 BTC on balance, each of which was bought at an average cost per coin of $75,004. As it stands, the unrealized gain right now amounts to 17.04%, and the whole stash is valued at around $59.04 billion.

    However, the equity is acting as if it wants a different story. A TradingView chart shows MSTR at $151.95 on the day, down 2.35%, after a long comedown from 2025 highs. This serves as a reminder that Bitcoin exposure currently is a crowded trade, especially when the chart stops cooperating.

    No Bitcoin for Saylor in 2026?

    The numbers behind the facade support the pivot. Market cap is shown at nearly $44 billion, with enterprise value at nearly $57 billion. The firm’s own dashboard puts mNAV at 0.739 (basic), 0.824 (diluted) and 0.967 (EV), which indicates that the market is not paying a premium for the coins right now.

    Therefore, the 2026 message is really understandable: start selling the AI infrastructure again. If enterprise AI spending continues to accelerate, then budgets will be allocated to data foundations and semantic layers, and Strategy is signaling it plans to be there whether Bitcoin is trending or not.

