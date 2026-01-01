Advertisement
    Anonymous Shiba Inu Billionaire Awakens and Pulls 34,924,296,000 SHIB Off Major US Exchange Coinbase

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 1/01/2026 - 14:33
    A mysterious Shiba Inu whale ended a one-month pause by pulling 34,924,296,000 SHIB off major U.S. exchange Coinbase as the SHIB price flirts with a crucial point at $0.00000701.
    Anonymous Shiba Inu Billionaire Awakens and Pulls 34,924,296,000 SHIB Off Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) just got a reminder that "whales are back" can be a numbers-only story, because Coinbase routing lit up again and the total came in big: 34,924,296,000 SHIB moved out in a short burst after about a month of inactivity.

    The transfer was not just one big headline, as visible on a chart by Arkham. It came in four pieces to the same place: The total value of the SHIB is about 19.174 billion, with 14.306 billion worth about $100,000, 1.43 billion worth around $9,980 and a smaller 14.296 million SHIB top-up worth about $99.79.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    After everything was said and done, the wallet had about $246,558.67 in total value, with the Shiba Inu coin making up about $244,470 of that. The rest was split up into small ETH and USDC balances.

    That packaging is the real deal. Big holders often divide withdrawals into smaller amounts for operational reasons, and Coinbase-labeled hot wallet activity points to custody flow more than a random retail spree.

    Market side of Shiba Inu coin transfer

    The same address also shows prior inbound activity about a month earlier, including 29.505 billion SHIB and 6.25 billion SHIB. Then it went silent until this new cluster, which makes the timing pop even if the motive remains unclear.

    On the market side, SHIB/USDT was trading near $0.00000701 on the four-hour chart, with a nearby floor marked around $0.00000699. If that level holds and price reclaims $0.000009, this reads like coins leaving exchange liquidity into private control. If $0.00000699 fails, however, it will start to look like inventory being staged for follow-on moves for the meme coin.

