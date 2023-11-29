SHIB Price Analysis for November 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative again, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has followed the rise of other cryptocurrencies, going up by 1.27%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of a narrow channel, between the support of $0.00000824 and the resistance of $0.00000839.

There are low chances to see any shape moves today, as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily chart. Today's move of SHIB has not affected its technical situation. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.0000080-$0.00000850 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as a few days remain until the bar's closure. However, if the candle closes around current prices, traders are likely to see consolidation in the range of $0.00000750-$0.0000080 until mid-December.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000829 at press time.