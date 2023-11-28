Advertisement
DOGE Price Analysis for November 28

Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see continued growth of DOGE soon?
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 14:45
There is no general trend on the cryptocurrency market today, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.69% since yesterday.

Despite today's decline, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily candle closes near the local resistance of $0.07834, the upward move may continue to the $0.079 area tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE is in the middle of a wide channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.075-$0.08 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as too many days remain until the bar's closure. However, if that happens below $0.08, traders can expect a further drop to $0.075 and below.

DOGE is trading at $0.07768 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

