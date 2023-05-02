Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for May 2

Tue, 05/02/2023 - 19:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has SHIB found a reversal zone yet?
SHIB Price Analysis for May 2
The prices of most of the coins have come back to the green zone by the end of the day.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 0.46% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has broken the local resistance level at $0.00000995. If bulls can keep the price above that mark, there is a high chance to see further growth to the $0.00001010 area.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, today's slight bounce back has not affected the overall technical position of SHIB. Currently, traders should pay attention to the important area of $0.000010.

If the closure below it happens, the fall may lead to the test of the support level at $0.00000965.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be observed on the weekly timeframe. At the moment, there are reversal signals, which means that the decline to the $0.000009 level is likely to happen until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000998 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

