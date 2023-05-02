SHIB Price Analysis for May 2

Original U.Today article

The prices of most of the coins have come back to the green zone by the end of the day.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 0.46% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has broken the local resistance level at $0.00000995. If bulls can keep the price above that mark, there is a high chance to see further growth to the $0.00001010 area.

On the daily chart, today's slight bounce back has not affected the overall technical position of SHIB. Currently, traders should pay attention to the important area of $0.000010.

If the closure below it happens, the fall may lead to the test of the support level at $0.00000965.

A similar picture can be observed on the weekly timeframe. At the moment, there are reversal signals, which means that the decline to the $0.000009 level is likely to happen until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000998 at press time.