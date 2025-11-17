Advertisement
    SHIB Dev Sends Crucial Warning to Shibarium RPC Users: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 17/11/2025 - 13:06
    Shibarium is changing as SHIB dev issues new RPC update to users.
    SHIB Dev Sends Crucial Warning to Shibarium RPC Users: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A Shiba Inu developer sent an official warning about a critical technical change happening on Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain for the SHIB ecosystem. The developer is warning all projects using Shibarium RPC to migrate from the old public endpoints.

    Old Shibarium RPC endpoints shutting down soon

    The SHIB developer, johndoeshib on X, urged community members to migrate to the new official RPC endpoint. According to the developer, old public RPC endpoints connecting to Shibarium will be permanently shut down very soon.

    To maintain network access, all users must manually update their wallet settings to the new endpoint.

    Those who need to act on the news are anyone running a Shibarium node or a custom setup, wallet providers and decentralized exchanges using Shibarium. This is in addition to regular users who manually added Shibarium to their wallet using the old RPC URLs, any dApp and block explorers.

    RPC stands for Remote Procedure Call. Essentially, it is the gateway that allows a user’s wallet or a decentralized application to communicate with the Shibarium network. With RPC, users can send tokens, check balances or interact with smart contracts.

    Thus, any user whose wallet or app is still pointing to the old RPC URLs will completely stop working once the old ones are turned off.

    Why migration is necessary

    This is not a routine update but part of a strategic push to improve Shibarium’s decentralization, stability and long-term resilience.

    According to the Shiba Inu development team, this migration is the practical application of a long-term strategy to mitigate centralization risks. Shibarium Engineering Manager John Doe explained earlier that an over-reliance on a few public RPCs creates a potential single point of failure.

    Thus, the Shiba Inu community is moving to a new, official and more stable, secure and decentralized RPC infrastructure. The migration is straightforward for the vast majority of users and requires immediate action, as the shutdown of old endpoints is happening soon.

    Besides this update, the Shiba Inu team has teased a brand-new project. They described the new project as wallet-friendly, useful and unmistakably SHIB. 

    The community responses were, however, mixed, as SHIB holders showed visible frustration with the team over severe price crashes.

    The SHIB price has dropped more than 8% over the past 30 days to $0.000009064. However, the daily trading volume has increased 22.7% amid positive developments in the ecosystem.

