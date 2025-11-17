Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Hits Near-Zero Levels: Next Step Is Worse

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 17/11/2025 - 8:54
    Shiba Inu's volume is close to hitting extremely low levels, which could kill all the momentum on the market.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Hits Near-Zero Levels: Next Step Is Worse
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu is about to enter one of the riskiest stages a cryptocurrency asset can go through: apathy rather than a crash. Although the price is not plummeting sharply, something much worse is going on below the surface: market participation is almost completely disappearing, volume is evaporating and liquidity is drying up.

    Nothing left for SHIB

    A meme asset ceases to exist when it is no longer moving. This is painfully obvious from the chart. All major moving averages, including the 50-day, 100-day and particularly the 200-day MA, are acting as layered resistance, and SHIB is trapped below them.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The price action shows an attempt at a bounce that was unsuccessful in breaking the structure, followed by a gradual decline that is currently centered on $0.0000090-$0.0000093. The RSI is in the 39-41 range. It is not strong enough to indicate a buildup, nor is it oversold enough for a reversal. To put it another way, there are no catalysts, no momentum and no volatility.

    HOT Stories
    Institutional Bitcoin Investors Shrug at Core vs. Knots Debate, Poll Shows
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Secures Enormous Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides 20% Recovery Potential, Ethereum (ETH) to Beat Bitcoin?
    Strategy's Saylor Teasing Massive Bitcoin Purchase. Will He Save BTC?
    Satoshi Associate Ends Speculations About Quantum Threat to Bitcoin: Details

    Volume being lost

    The more significant issue is that the volume is continuously dropping. Recent candles are getting smaller and fading toward historical lows. Every SHIB investor should be much more concerned about that than about a day with a red price. Low volume indicates fewer purchasers, less vendors, no strain on liquidity, absence of speculative interest and a lack of volatility to spur growth.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/15/2025 - 06:36
    It’s Not Over for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Yet
    ByDan Burgin

    This is how markets pass away quietly rather than violently. Statistically speaking, the next step is worse: an acceleration of the downtrend, not due to selling pressure but rather because no one is interested in purchasing dips anymore. Even tiny sell orders can cause the price to drop during this phase.

    Two things would bring SHIB back to life: a macro rotation into meme assets, which is currently not taking place, and listings, announcements, burns and the entry of big holders, all acting as narrative catalysts. Right now, none of those are in action. The trend will continue if SHIB is unable to recover $0.0000105. Additionally, it becomes more difficult rather than easier to reach that level when volume collapses.

    Everyone is afraid of crashes, but what you should be afraid of is the lack of volatility and volume, which silently kills projects.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 6:12
    Nick Szabo: Bitcoin Isn’t Trustless
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 5:25
    Institutional Bitcoin Investors Shrug at Core vs. Knots Debate, Poll Shows
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch 2025 Trading Competition, Featuring a $450,000 USDC Prize Pool
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 8:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Hits Near-Zero Levels: Next Step Is Worse
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 6:12
    Nick Szabo: Bitcoin Isn’t Trustless
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 5:25
    Institutional Bitcoin Investors Shrug at Core vs. Knots Debate, Poll Shows
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD