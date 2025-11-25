Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Scam Alert: Ledger CTO Issues Major Zero-Click Vulnerability Warning to Crypto Users

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 14:39
    Ledger's Charles Guillemet flags new zero-click vulnerability security threat targeting WhatsApp users.
    Advertisement
    Scam Alert: Ledger CTO Issues Major Zero-Click Vulnerability Warning to Crypto Users
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ledger Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Charles Guillemet recently warned crypto users about a new wave of major zero-click vulnerabilities. Guillemet urged crypto users to protect their assets by not leaving valuable information on their phones.

    Advertisement

    State-linked hackers on rampage

    The Ledger CTO noted that nation-states have bought zero-click vulnerabilities to spy on high-value targets or criminal organizations. They aim to steal high-value secrets, such as crypto wallets. 

    According to reports, state-sponsored hacking groups are using commercial spyware to compromise Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram.

    Once installed, the spyware gives the attacker complete access to the phone, including crypto wallet apps. The targets so far are mostly diplomats and officials in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.

    However, these tools are spreading to more buyers, and the techniques are becoming commercialized.

    Most people store crypto in mobile wallets or browser-extension wallets that synchronize with their phone. They use their phone to store seed phrases in iCloud/Google backup and private keys. 

    Hence, if a nation-state or a well-funded criminal group can silently take over phones with a zero-click exploit, they can see the seed phrase and private keys the moment an individual opens their wallet app.

    Once this happens, they can drain every wallet in seconds, and the individual would not even know until it is gone.

    The Ledger CTO, therefore, is telling the crypto community that their phone is now one of the riskiest places to keep large amounts of cryptocurrency.

    Security tips for crypto users

    One of the reliable counter-measures for large holdings is cold and hardware wallet storage without an internet-connected phone or computer.

    Just a few weeks ago, Binance CEO Richard Teng urged users of the exchange to prioritize security updates. Teng advised Binance users to use authenticator apps, passkeys, security keys, and multivalidator verification to secure their accounts.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/25/2025 - 10:13
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Instagram Warning for XRP Holders: Here's Why
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    According to the Binance team, authenticator apps add a second layer of login security using time-based one-time passwords that change every 30 seconds. 

    Across the Shiba Inu (SHIB) network, Mazrael, a prominent community member, shared a crucial security update. Mazrael warned the SHIB community that bad actors are intensifying their efforts in a bid to drain the wallets of unsuspecting victims.

    Mazrael also urged the Shiba Inu community to fight for what was delivered to it, including the ShibDAO and ShibIO. He explained that bad actors are attempting to peddle counterfeits to capitalize on the popularity of Shiba Inu.

    #Scam Alert
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 14:33
    December Belongs to XRP? Price History Points to Bigger Finish Than Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 14:25
    Binance to Cut Multiple Perpetual Contracts: These Three Crypto Pairs Included
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 14:39
    Scam Alert: Ledger CTO Issues Major Zero-Click Vulnerability Warning to Crypto Users
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 14:33
    December Belongs to XRP? Price History Points to Bigger Finish Than Bitcoin
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 14:25
    Binance to Cut Multiple Perpetual Contracts: These Three Crypto Pairs Included
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD