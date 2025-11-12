AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ledger CTO: Quantum Computer Unlikely to Break Bitcoin In Near Term

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 13:57
    The threat posed by quantum computing should not be ignored by the Bitcoin community, according to the Ledger CTO.
    Advertisement
    Ledger CTO: Quantum Computer Unlikely to Break Bitcoin In Near Term
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Charles Guillemet, chief technology officer at hardware wallet giant Ledger, has opined that a quantum computer is unlikely to break Bitcoin's current cryptography.   

    Advertisement

    That said, Guillemet believes such a black swan event is not impossible, and the quantum threat should not be ignored. 

    The "prudent" solution 

    Guillemet has argued in favor of proactively upgrading the current Bitcoin protocol in order to make sure that it remains quantum-resistant. This would require defining a "migration path," which would include those coins that are presumed to be lost (such as Satoshi Nakamoto's enormous 1.1 million stash).  

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/23/2025 - 05:26
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Guillemet has warned that such migration would come with trade-offs. The Ledger CTO has warned that lattice-based cryptography, which is considered to be the leading candidate for quantum-resistant encryption, is still relatively new and unproven. "Lattice-based post-quantum cryptography hasn’t yet stood the test of time, and hash-based schemes feel archaic," said Guillemet.

    Moreover, he has noted that quantum-resistant schemes might not work properly with the existing BIP32 structure.

    #Bitcoin News #Quantum Computing
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 13:55
    Bitcoin Eyes Major Death Cross: Potential Price Scenarios
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:56
    Cardano Validates Death Cross, ADA Bulls Getting Crushed?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX on Base, to Accelerate Development of the First Integrated Orderbooks
    Threshold Network Simplifies Bitcoin Onchain Access With Direct and Gasless tBTC Minting
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 13:57
    Ledger CTO: Quantum Computer Unlikely to Break Bitcoin In Near Term
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 13:55
    Bitcoin Eyes Major Death Cross: Potential Price Scenarios
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:56
    Cardano Validates Death Cross, ADA Bulls Getting Crushed?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all