AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi's $120 Billion Fortune Drops $5 Billion as Bitcoin Whitepaper Turns 17

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 14:10
    The Bitcoin whitepaper turns 17 as $13.4 billion in options near expiration and Satoshi's untouched $120 billion wallet loses $5 billion overnight, a perfect Halloween echo from the ghostly creator of crypto.
    Advertisement
    Satoshi's $120 Billion Fortune Drops $5 Billion as Bitcoin Whitepaper Turns 17
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Back on Oct. 31, 2008, a simple email with a nine-page PDF called Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System was sent to a small cryptography mailing list.

    Advertisement

    Satoshi Nakamoto is just a pseudonym, and he came up with a new way to send value without trusting a bank. That one upload has since grown into a $2.4 trillion digital market. Financial language is now used by exchanges, ETFs and even whole nations.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/31/2025 - 05:09
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Seasoned Traders Exiting XRP
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF Launch Date Finally Revealed, 'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Breaks Silence With 'Bubble' Warning as Bitcoin Bulls Face 600% Liquidation Imbalance
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    The founder's coins are still untouched. A total of 1.096 million BTC — about $120 billion — have been sitting there since 2010. Over the past 24 hours, the value of these coins dropped about $5 billion following a minor dip, showing how big the still-dormant fortune is.

    Advertisement

    $13.4 billion in BTC and ETH options to expire on Halloween

    Halloween has become Bitcoin's holiday, a day when traders mark their calendars — not for costumes, but for context, the moment the code religion began. This year, the anniversary coincides with a major market expiry: $13.4 billion in BTC and $2.5 billion in ETH contracts are set to clear by midnight.

    This creates a liquidity storm with strikes around $113,000 and $4,100. Bitcoin is trading near $110,250, just below its week-long high, and derivatives desks are closely monitoring the November market opening.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/31/2025 - 12:41
    $3,000,000,000 Bitcoin Liquidation on the Line: When Could It Hit?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Even 17 years later, the Bitcoin whitepaper document is still like a bible for millions of people and proof that code can outlast its author and that an idea born in crisis can keep defining the structure of digital money.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin whitepaper #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster’s Rocket Launch Surpasses $1B in Trading Volume, as Nubila Joins with Over 6 Million $NB in Rewards
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:38
    Peter Schiff Admits MSTR Rising as Strategy Records $20 Billion BTC Gain
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all