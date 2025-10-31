AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 5:09
    As a swing trader, Brandt is bearish on Bitcoin, according to his most recent social media post
    Advertisement
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Brandt, one of the most well-known commodities traders, has stated that he has shorted Bitcoin (BTC).

    Advertisement

    Despite being a long-term holder of the flagship cryptocurrency, Brandt is currently bearish based on the megaphone pattern. 

    "No tips. It is brutal. I hate when I have to bisect my brain. It is actually painful. Mostly happens in stocks," Brandt said in a recent social media post

    HOT Stories
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    This Could Be Major Date for XRP Holders
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000

    Back in August, Brandt stated that there was a 30% chance that Bitcoin had already topped during the current cycle. The prominent trader predicted that BTC would eventually be able to soar all the way to $500,000 by November 2026. 

    Advertisement

    Bearish "megaphone" pattern 

    Brandt's assessment is based on the bearish megaphone pattern, which is a formation that is a broadening wedge that is characterized by growing price volatility. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/30/2025 - 13:59
    'The Battle Begins': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Crash
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    In Bitcoin's case, the pattern spotted by Brandt appears to be a broadening top. The upper trendline and the lower trendline are spreading apart, meaning that both the bulls and the bears are becoming more aggressive. 

    A daily close below the lower trendline is likely to see a bearish reversal. 

    The cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $126,080 on Oct. 6. However, the leading cryptocurrency is now on track to finish this month in the red (which would be the very first October in the red since 2018). 

    Earlier today, the cryptocurrency plunged to an intraday low of $106,464, but it has since recovered back above the $110,000 level. 

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Oct 31, 2025 - 0:13
    Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 23:22
    "Real Impact": Ripple President on RLUSD Adoption for Real-Time Payments
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Mono Protocol’s Presale Stands Out In Q4 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 5:09
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 0:13
    Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 23:22
    "Real Impact": Ripple President on RLUSD Adoption for Real-Time Payments
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all