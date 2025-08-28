Satoshi or Not? First Bitcoin User Remembered on This Date

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today, the crypto community remembers renowned cryptographer and computer scientist Hal Finney, regarded as the first Bitcoin user, who passed away exactly 11 years ago.

In a tweet, Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo paid tribute to the Bitcoin pioneer: "Exactly 11 years ago today – Hal Finney – the 1st Bitcoin user, passed away. He championed BTC when it was $0 and predicted $10 million BTC. Gone but not forgotten. Legend."

Finney was among the first to download, install and use the Bitcoin software when pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto initially released it. In his early experimentation with Bitcoin, Finney mined the cryptocurrency, finding and fixing software problems subsequently.

However, due to excessive CPU consumption, Finney removed the Bitcoin software, but it was only for a brief period.

Satoshi mystery remains

Finney wrote his name in the sands of time as Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto sent him the first ever Bitcoin transaction. Satoshi initiated the first transaction on the blockchain on Jan. 12, 2009, sending 10 Bitcoin to Finney, the first of what would later be regarded as a peer-to-peer (P2P) transaction.

Finney was also among the first to reply to Satoshi Nakamoto’s publication of the white paper.

When Bitcoin was worth cents, Finney predicted the cryptocurrency would go to millions of dollars, with a $10 million BTC prediction attributed to him.

Finney was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2009 and passed away on Aug. 28, 2014. Finney was speculated to be Satoshi Nakamoto, but he denied this before his passing. To date, the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains a mystery yet unsolved.