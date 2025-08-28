Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi or Not? First Bitcoin User Remembered on This Date

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 15:16
    Satoshi candidate remembered on this date
    Advertisement
    Satoshi or Not? First Bitcoin User Remembered on This Date
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Today, the crypto community remembers renowned cryptographer and computer scientist Hal Finney, regarded as the first Bitcoin user, who passed away exactly 11 years ago.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo paid tribute to the Bitcoin pioneer: "Exactly 11 years ago today – Hal Finney – the 1st Bitcoin user, passed away.  He championed BTC when it was $0 and predicted $10 million BTC. Gone but not forgotten. Legend."

    Finney was among the first to download, install and use the Bitcoin software when pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto initially released it. In his early experimentation with Bitcoin, Finney mined the cryptocurrency, finding and fixing software problems subsequently. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/31/2025 - 14:32
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Last Known Mined Bitcoin Block Uncovered
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 22,546,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, But There's $0 Twist
    US Government Publishes GDP Data on Bitcoin, Solana, and Other Blockchains
    Did Strategy's Saylor Just Make Elon Musk Reference for Bitcoin?
    RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral Tool on Aave’s Horizon Platform

    However, due to excessive CPU consumption, Finney removed the Bitcoin software, but it was only for a brief period. 

    Satoshi mystery remains

    Finney wrote his name in the sands of time as Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto sent him the first ever Bitcoin transaction. Satoshi initiated the first transaction on the blockchain on Jan. 12, 2009, sending 10 Bitcoin to Finney, the first of what would later be regarded as a peer-to-peer (P2P) transaction. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/27/2025 - 14:06
    Satoshi Nakamoto to Become First Trillionaire? Chris Burniske
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Finney was also among the first to reply to Satoshi Nakamoto’s publication of the white paper. 

    When Bitcoin was worth cents, Finney predicted the cryptocurrency would go to millions of dollars, with a $10 million BTC prediction attributed to him.

    Finney was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2009 and passed away on Aug. 28, 2014. Finney was speculated to be Satoshi Nakamoto, but he denied this before his passing. To date, the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains a mystery yet unsolved.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 15:11
    XRP Rockets 22,546,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, But There's $0 Twist
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:59
    XRP Rockets 1,181% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance as Price Reclaims $3
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    DEAL Mining Introduces New Income Options for Crypto Newcomers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 15:16
    Satoshi or Not? First Bitcoin User Remembered on This Date
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 15:11
    XRP Rockets 22,546,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, But There's $0 Twist
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:59
    XRP Rockets 1,181% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance as Price Reclaims $3
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all