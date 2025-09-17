Advertisement
    Satoshi-Era Mt.Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 14:18
    Mt. Gox exchange has activated its dormant wallet with $116.1 million worth of Bitcoin
    X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after staying in hibernation for 6 years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet, - the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still around, so to speak.

    The X post states that the tweet belongs to the infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensations to the clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025.

    Mt. Gox's wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated

    The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction.

    Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute the funds to Mt. Gox investors.

    All the compensations were promised to be paid out by October 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely a preparation for another payout.

    The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported to be stolen.  

