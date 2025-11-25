Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Holder Rakes in 965,517,137% Profit After Recent Sell-Off

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 13:39
    Satoshi-era Bitcoin whale stuns crypto market with an insane 965,517,137% profit.
    Advertisement
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Holder Rakes in 965,517,137% Profit After Recent Sell-Off
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A Satoshi-era Bitcoin (BTC) holder has cashed out 965,517,137% in profits following a recent sell-off. CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn spotlighted the news, describing it as a "wild on-chain story of the day."
     

    Advertisement

    Old Bitcoin trader cashes out from BTC sales

    Maartunn explained in an X post that a Bitcoin trader in the Satoshi era sold old coins that had not moved in years.

    The wallet address originally held 13 BTC, and the owner has been systematically selling about 1 BTC per year since 2018.

    Three days ago, the smart trader sold 1.02 BTC for roughly $84,000. These coins were mined in 2013 via Slush Pool, now Braiins, the very first mining pool ever created.

    The realized price for those coins was $0.0087, less than one cent. Therefore, selling 1 BTC for about $84,000 means the trader gained more than 9.6 million times his initial investment. This translates to returns of 965,517,137%.

    This trade is legendary on the market because the trader is an early miner who actually held and is now living the dream. They basically mined BTC when the difficulty was trivial, and electricity was the only cost.

    The Satoshi-era holder never sold during the 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021 bull runs. They also were not shaken out during bear markets.

    Now, they are cashing out one single Bitcoin per year, and the remaining stack is still appreciating.

    Institutions show less interest in BTC

    Alongside the BTC sell-off by the old miner, institutions like BlackRock have continued to move their holdings.

    On Monday, Nov. 24, BlackRock deposited 2,822 BTC into Coinbase Prime. The move appeared as another of its repeated sales attempts, sparking discussions across the crypto community.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/25/2025 - 08:57
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Drops 'Dead Cat' on Bitcoin Price Chart
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Meanwhile, the latest sell-off attempt comes at a time when the market is showing signs of a potential rebound. The rapid price correction is slowing down as BTC recovered from the recent lows toward $87,500.

    Despite the rebound, BlackRock is not willing to pause its selling streak. Just last week, the asset manager dumped more than $2 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Amid the market collapse, Strategy also failed to announce another BTC purchase. Famed short seller Jim Chanos has mocked Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor for this decision.

    Chanos said Saylor did not buy Bitcoin following a major price correction, which appears to be counterintuitive.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 13:00
    XRP to $7? New Best Scenario Price Prediction Just Dropped
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 12:05
    Ripple Exec: 'We're Seeing Tremendous Traction' as Adoption Soars in Africa
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 13:39
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Holder Rakes in 965,517,137% Profit After Recent Sell-Off
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 13:00
    XRP to $7? New Best Scenario Price Prediction Just Dropped
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 12:05
    Ripple Exec: 'We're Seeing Tremendous Traction' as Adoption Soars in Africa
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD