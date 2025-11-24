Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Even though Monday has started bearish for most of the coins, bulls are trying to get back in the game in the second part of the day, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local support of $85,654. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further decline to the $85,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $85,000-$87,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. The rate of BTC keeps going down, confirming the absence of bulls' energy to seize the initiative. All in all, traders may expect an ongoing correction to the $80,000 zone by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $86,073 at press time.