Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi Associate Adam Back Reveals Secret Bitcoin Chart

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 1/01/2026 - 13:22
    The man from the Bitcoin white paper just dropped a "secret" chart that makes a BTC price bottom look obvious, with the 200-week average near $57,000 back in focus as 2026 opens.
    Advertisement
    Satoshi Associate Adam Back Reveals Secret Bitcoin Chart
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Adam Back, a man quoted in the Bitcoin white paper by Satoshi himself, recently drew attention to a cryptocurrency chart that he says too many people ignore: a TradingView overlay that plots Bitfinex BTCUSD longs against Bitcoin’s price. This chart shows how aggressively one pocket of the market adds exposure on down days, even when the price looks unstable.

    Advertisement

    Back frames the market with two lines: one "boring" line and one "ignored" line. The "boring" one is the 200-week moving average, which is currently near $57,000. The "ignored" line is the Bitfinex longs overlay, which is a demand indicator that remains effective even when the daily chart becomes noisy.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    According to Back, Bitfinex margin longs expanded from 44,000 BTC to approximately 73,000 BTC over seven months. In other words, that is a consistent accumulation rate of nearly 1,000 BTC per week. Even during weaker sessions, the adds appear in the range of 300 to 450 BTC per day. This indicates a measurable flow of dip buying.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Kicks Off 2026 With 2,198% Liquidation Imbalance, Tether (USDT) Stuns With $780 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Meme Coin on Binance Loses 88% After Hacker Attack
    Ripple Kicks Off 2026 With 1 Billion XRP Unlock
    Crypto Market Prediction: Two Big Bitcoin (BTC) Barriers, Best XRP Price Timeframe at the Start of 2026, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Having a Calm New Year

    Converted into cash, the same behavior equates to a constant bid of about $4 million per day, or about $450 per second. This is why Back treats the chart as informative. It describes a market segment that does not require a new narrative to continue buying. Continuous demand can make a floor look like it is rising.

    Advertisement

    What's with Bitcoin right now?

    As of now, the chart shows Bitcoin near $87,987 while the Bitfinex longs series reads about $72,891, but Back argues that the longer view is even more highly anti-correlated, pointing to the build through the $15,500 bottom.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/01/2026 - 10:41
    Japan's Metaplanet Buys 4,279 BTC as 2026 Begins
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Not to forget, the Bitfinex angle here is getting extra attention alongside fresh Tether numbers since the Tether CEO and Bitfinex CTO said Tether accumulated 8,888.8888888 BTC in Q4, 2025, including a 961 BTC withdrawal from Bitfinex.

    Advertisement
    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Adam Back
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    ByDan Burgin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 1, 2026 - 13:05
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Kicks Off 2026 With 2,198% Liquidation Imbalance, Tether (USDT) Stuns With $780 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Meme Coin on Binance Loses 88% After Hacker Attack
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 13:22
    Satoshi Associate Adam Back Reveals Secret Bitcoin Chart
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 1, 2026 - 13:05
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Kicks Off 2026 With 2,198% Liquidation Imbalance, Tether (USDT) Stuns With $780 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Meme Coin on Binance Loses 88% After Hacker Attack
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 12:02
    World's Highest IQ Holder Makes First Wrong XRP Price Forecast
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 11:16
    'Big Year': Solana Reveals Expectations in Mixed 2026 Start
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Opinions, News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 13:22
    Satoshi Associate Adam Back Reveals Secret Bitcoin Chart
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 1, 2026 - 13:05
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Kicks Off 2026 With 2,198% Liquidation Imbalance, Tether (USDT) Stuns With $780 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Meme Coin on Binance Loses 88% After Hacker Attack
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD