    80 Trillion Shiba Inu Threshold Hanging by a Thread

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 13:25
    Shiba Inu is on the verge of breaking a threshold that has been guarding any possibility of a proper bull run for a long time.
    Shiba Inu is approaching a critical moment as on-chain metrics and price behavior converge around a key supply threshold. The amount of SHIB held on exchanges is currently hovering near 80 trillion tokens, a level that could play an important role in determining the asset’s next move. While the price has managed to stabilize slightly in recent sessions, the broader market structure surrounding SHIB remains fragile.

    Shiba Inu locked in downtrend

    Over the past several months, Shiba Inu has been locked in a steady downtrend. The chart shows a series of lower highs and repeated breakdowns from consolidation patterns, indicating persistent selling pressure. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB is currently trading near the $0.0000057 range, where short-term stabilization has appeared after another leg lower. However, the recovery attempts remain limited and continue to struggle against declining resistance levels.

    Despite the weak price structure, on-chain data shows that substantial outflows from exchanges have been occurring. A negative exchange flow environment generally means that tokens are being moved off trading platforms into private wallets. 

    Longer-term effect 

    This behavior can sometimes reflect accumulation or longer-term holding, as fewer tokens remain available for immediate selling on exchanges.

    At the same time, network activity remains relatively steady. Both the mean transfer count and total transfer count have increased slightly, suggesting that the Shiba Inu network is still seeing consistent usage. Increased transaction activity can indicate ongoing participation in the ecosystem even while the price remains under pressure.

    The key factor now centers around the 80 trillion SHIB exchange reserve threshold. If reserves fall decisively below this level, it would signal that a significant portion of supply has been removed from exchanges. 

    That kind of shift can tighten circulating liquidity and occasionally create the conditions for stronger price rebounds.

    However, the opposite scenario carries risk. If selling pressure returns and the market pushes reserves higher again while the price breaks lower, the current stabilization phase could quickly unravel. A loss of the nearby support zone on the chart would likely open the path toward another decline.

