AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Reduces RLUSD Supply on Ethereum by One Million Tokens

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 13:15
    RLUSD stablecoin supply is now short by 999,965 tokens on the Ethereum protocol.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Reduces RLUSD Supply on Ethereum by One Million Tokens
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Ripple Labs has incinerated some of its USD stablecoin (RLUSD) supply from the Ethereum network. A community account that monitors activities on the ledger, Ripple Stablecoin Tracker, reported that a total of 999,965 RLUSD were removed from circulation.

    Advertisement

    Ripple continues delicate balance of RLUSD supply 

    Notably, the burn exercise occurs in Ripple’s ecosystem during redemptions, where users exchange tokens for dollar reserves. The event effectively reduces RLUSD’s circulating supply and helps maintain the 1:1 dollar peg ratio of the stablecoin.

    The burn of nearly $1 million worth of RLUSD highlights how the treasury is managing the circulating supply. The treasury constantly monitors the market and responds to increased demand dynamics by minting new RLUSD.

    Within the last 14 days, Ripple minted 20 million RLUSD on the Ethereum blockchain to meet the increased demand in the broader crypto ecosystem. Periodic fresh minting remains Ripple’s way of regulating the supply end of the stablecoin.

    This tightly controlled system allows for seamless stablecoin operation and has been responsible for Ripple USD stablecoin’s increased growth on the crypto market. RLUSD currently has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion.

    Ripple’s USD had hit the $1.5 billion milestone in February 2026 following steady demand for RLUSD in the crypto space. RLUSD has continued to enjoy institutional demand for real-time settlement despite broader crypto market fluctuations.

    Additionally, Ripple has been aggressive in pushing RLUSD in the crypto space. In January 2026, it achieved a spot listing on Binance. The integration of the asset on the world’s largest exchange opened up deep liquidity pairs for RLUSD and made it a viable trading asset.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/10/2026 - 10:28
    Bitcoin Exchange Balance Hits All-Time Low, BTC Supply Shock on Horizon?
    ByYuri Molchan

    Institutional partnerships could push RLUSD toward $2 billion

    Despite the current burn exercise, Ripple’s USD stablecoin is steady on its journey toward the $2 billion supply milestone. It is worth mentioning that the burn exercise does not derail RLUSD’s growth trajectory. Interestingly, RLUSD’s rapid growth to $1.5 billion consisted of regulated minting and burns.

    RLUSD currently stands less than $500 million away from attaining the milestone, and its recent strategic partnership with traditional financial institutions could act as a catalyst to achieving it.

    In the last week of February 2026, Deutsche Bank adopted Ripple’s technology for cross-border payments. Additionally, Société Générale also expanded its euro stablecoin into the XRP Ledger. Meanwhile, the market is anticipating a possible collaboration with SBI Holdings of Japan.

    Some optimists in the Ripple community are betting RLUSD could hit the $2 billion mark in Q2, 2026.

    #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 12:42
    Winklevosses Keep Holding $764 Million in Bitcoin After Selling $130 Million BTC Recently
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 12:06
    Bitcoin's Funding Rate Hits Lowest Since Early 2023
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:15
    Ripple Reduces RLUSD Supply on Ethereum by One Million Tokens
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 12:42
    Winklevosses Keep Holding $764 Million in Bitcoin After Selling $130 Million BTC Recently
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 12:06
    Bitcoin's Funding Rate Hits Lowest Since Early 2023
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all