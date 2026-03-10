AdvertisementAdvert.
    743 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Will Market See Volatility Comeback?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 13:19
    XRP saw a substantial spike on the ledger that could become a foundation for a proper market reversal sooner than later.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Activity on the XRP Ledger has surged recently, with payment volume climbing to 743 million XRP, drawing attention to the possibility that market conditions around the asset may be starting to shift. While the price chart still reflects a longer-term downtrend, the sudden rise in on-chain usage adds an important signal that underlying network activity is strengthening.

    XRP's market behavior 

    Over the past several months, XRP has struggled to regain bullish momentum. The asset has been trading in a descending structure marked by lower highs and repeated failures at resistance zones. Even now, the broader trend indicators remain positioned above the current price, reinforcing the idea that the market has been under sustained pressure. However, the latest price behavior suggests that the pace of decline is beginning to slow.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The chart now shows XRP consolidating near the $1.40 level, where a short-term ascending support line has formed. This structure indicates that buyers are gradually stepping in on dips, allowing the asset to produce slightly higher lows. While this alone does not confirm a reversal, it often appears during the early stages of a stabilization phase.

    HOT Stories
    $2 XRP Back on the Menu: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers to $70,000 Amid 500% Liquidation Imbalance, 494 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaves Singapore's Coinhako to Major Market Maker: Morning Crypto Report Ripple Exec Celebrates $100 Billion Milestone

    At the same time, the surge in XRP Ledger payment volume to 743 million XRP suggests that activity on the network is increasing. Rising transaction flows often reflect stronger real-world usage or renewed interest in the ecosystem. When network utilization increases while price stabilizes, it can provide the foundation for a shift in market sentiment.

    Price compression

    Another important factor is the compression forming between the price and the nearest moving averages. XRP is currently trading just below several short-term trend indicators, meaning that even a modest upward move could trigger a technical breakout. 

    For now, the market remains in a transitional phase. The downtrend has not been fully invalidated, but the combination of rising network activity, strengthening support and tightening price structure suggests that conditions are gradually changing.

    If XRP continues holding the current support zone while on-chain activity remains elevated, the market could begin forming the base needed for a broader recovery attempt in the coming weeks.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
