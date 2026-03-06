AdvertisementAdvert.
    Samson Mow Objects to Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insufficiency Post

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 12:10
    Michael Saylor's viral X post, which declared Bitcoin as insufficient for everyone, triggered a reaction from Samson Mow, who did the math to counter the claim.
    Samson Mow Objects to Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insufficiency Post
    As the long-standing debate about Bitcoin’s supply scarcity remains unresolved, a recent X post from Strategy founder Michael Saylor on a similar matter has triggered a reaction from Jan3 CEO and longtime Bitcoin advocate, Samson Mow.

    In his post, Strategy’s Saylor declared Bitcoin’s supply limited, making it insufficient for everyone to buy. Samson Mow, on the other hand, appears to not entirely agree, as he offered a simple mathematical perspective on Bitcoin’s scarcity.

    Bitcoin could reach everyone on Earth 


    While Saylor had posted that there is not enough Bitcoin for everyone, Mow broke the idea down into numbers to illustrate how Bitcoin could circulate globally while being limited to 21 million tokens.

    According to Mow’s math, if the entire supply of 21 million Bitcoins were distributed evenly among every person on Earth, each individual would receive about 259,259 satoshis, or “sats.”
     

    It is important to note that these Satoshis are the smallest unit of Bitcoin, with 100 million sats making up one Bitcoin. With Mow’s math, it appears that each person on earth could own about 1-2 BTC if it were to be distributed worldwide.

    Saylor solely claims over 3% of BTC's supply 

    Although Mow’s math proved that Bitcoin could be sufficient for everyone to buy, his mathematical illustration did not necessarily dispute Saylor’s broader point about scarcity.

    Rather, Mow’s statement basically pointed at just how small a share of Bitcoin each individual could theoretically own, which makes it impossible for everyone to own considering how large corporations like Strategy, Metaplanet and others, continue to scoop up the asset in large quantities.

    This further fuels the narrative that Bitcoin’s scarcity could drive its long-term value surge, even as more institutions and governments begin to launch large Bitcoin treasuries.

    With Saylor’s consistent Bitcoin purchases, Strategy now owns about 3.5% of the asset’s total supply. Judging by Mow’s math, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings cover millions of people.

    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #Metaplanet
