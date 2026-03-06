Vitalik Buterin Issues Pros and Cons of AI Integration in Ethereum Wallets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin has provided insights into the next generation of cryptocurrency wallets, which will rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI). In a recently shared update , Buterin argues that AI could help users plan crypto transactions but not be put in charge of their own money.

Vitalik Buterin argues AI could simplify crypto transactions for users

According to Buterin, although the next generation of wallets will integrate AI, trusting AI with the management of millions is a big no-no.

"I would not trust an LLM with multi-million transactions or funds, I expect the optimal workflow in high-value situations is, AI proposes a plan, local light client simulates it… you manually confirm it," he stated.

The Ethereum founder insists that humans must retain final control even if AI is allowed to suggest transaction plans. The key issue for him is that yielding control to artificial intelligence could result in multimillion-dollar losses by an untrusted large language model.

So, for an Ethereum wallet with an AI assistant , instead of manually navigating through decentralized apps, a user might issue commands to the bot to execute. It could be as simple as "swap 2 ETH for USDT at the best market rate today."

It is likely that such AI assistants might help an Ethereum user to stake funds or move them to a hardware wallet. In each use case, the instruction and final decision is driven by a human. This makes the process faster and more efficient.

However, Buterin does not trust these large language models with huge funds. The cons of yielding control to AI include misinterpretation of instructions. If the instruction is wrongly interpreted and executed, that could result in a loss of funds.

Additionally, Buterin believes that malicious actors, in time, might be able to manipulate these AI assistants and leverage them to steal users’ funds.

Will AI wallets reduce phishing and dApp attacks?

On the positive side, Vitalik Buterin suggests that if wallets handle interactions directly through AI, users might bypass dApp websites. This could be a huge win as many crypto attacks occur via fake or malicious websites pretending to be the real decentralized apps.

Therefore, by avoiding visiting dApps websites, the industry might see reduced phishing attacks, copy and paste errors , UI manipulation, malicious scripts and privacy tracking.

All these could make crypto easier and safer to use and even drive adoption as cases of malicious attacks dwindle. Users have expressed excitement at the proposal that leaves humans as the ultimate authority.