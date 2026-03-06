AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Issues Pros and Cons of AI Integration in Ethereum Wallets

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 11:55
    Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin sees limited role for LLM in AI-based wallets.
    Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Issues Pros and Cons of AI Integration in Ethereum Wallets
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin has provided insights into the next generation of cryptocurrency wallets, which will rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI). In a recently shared update, Buterin argues that AI could help users plan crypto transactions but not be put in charge of their own money.

    Advertisement

    Vitalik Buterin argues AI could simplify crypto transactions for users

    According to Buterin, although the next generation of wallets will integrate AI, trusting AI with the management of millions is a big no-no.

    "I would not trust an LLM with multi-million transactions or funds, I expect the optimal workflow in high-value situations is, AI proposes a plan, local light client simulates it… you manually confirm it," he stated.

    The Ethereum founder insists that humans must retain final control even if AI is allowed to suggest transaction plans. The key issue for him is that yielding control to artificial intelligence could result in multimillion-dollar losses by an untrusted large language model.

    So, for an Ethereum wallet with an AI assistant, instead of manually navigating through decentralized apps, a user might issue commands to the bot to execute. It could be as simple as "swap 2 ETH for USDT at the best market rate today."

    It is likely that such AI assistants might help an Ethereum user to stake funds or move them to a hardware wallet. In each use case, the instruction and final decision is driven by a human. This makes the process faster and more efficient.

    However, Buterin does not trust these large language models with huge funds. The cons of yielding control to AI include misinterpretation of instructions. If the instruction is wrongly interpreted and executed, that could result in a loss of funds.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/06/2026 - 09:50
    Bitcoin Hits Unprecedented Wallet Adoption Levels With 58.45 Million All-Time High
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Additionally, Buterin believes that malicious actors, in time, might be able to manipulate these AI assistants and leverage them to steal users’ funds.

    Will AI wallets reduce phishing and dApp attacks?

    On the positive side, Vitalik Buterin suggests that if wallets handle interactions directly through AI, users might bypass dApp websites. This could be a huge win as many crypto attacks occur via fake or malicious websites pretending to be the real decentralized apps.

    Therefore, by avoiding visiting dApps websites, the industry might see reduced phishing attacks, copy and paste errors, UI manipulation, malicious scripts and privacy tracking.

    All these could make crypto easier and safer to use and even drive adoption as cases of malicious attacks dwindle. Users have expressed excitement at the proposal that leaves humans as the ultimate authority.

    #AI
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 11:48
    XRP Price: Below $1 or Spike to $2 Are Main Scenarios in Upcoming Volatility Surge
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 11:16
    SHIB Burns Stuck at Zero for Second Consecutive Day Amid Surging Crypto Market
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 11:55
    Vitalik Buterin Issues Pros and Cons of AI Integration in Ethereum Wallets
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 11:48
    XRP Price: Below $1 or Spike to $2 Are Main Scenarios in Upcoming Volatility Surge
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 11:16
    SHIB Burns Stuck at Zero for Second Consecutive Day Amid Surging Crypto Market
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all