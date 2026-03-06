AdvertisementAdvert.
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 50% of Its Volume: Will It Actually Affect Price?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 12:01
    Dogecoin takes a dive as the price failed to break a key resistance level ahead and added another zero.
    As trading activity around the meme asset drastically decreases, Dogecoin is once again under pressure. DOGE has seen a sharp decline in volume over the past day, with activity on major exchanges dropping by about 50%. The asset's lack of traction and continuous price weakness are increasingly being attributed to this drop in market participation.

    Dogecoin's bearish streak not ending

    Dogecoin is currently trading at about $0.093, continuing a gradual decline that has characterized its performance for the majority of 2026. Although there has not been much short-term price action, the overall technical structure is still obviously negative.

    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    On the daily chart, DOGE has continuously produced lower highs and lower lows, demonstrating that sellers are still in charge of the general trend. The moving averages support this pessimistic view. Dogecoin is still trading below the 26-day exponential moving average, which has served as a consistent barrier during the current decline. Near this indicator, every attempt at recovery has been turned down, preventing the asset from gaining any significant upward momentum.

    Trading volume melts

    But the decline in trading volume is what actually matters here. The DOGE market has seen a decline in activity over the past day, according to data from major exchanges, especially on derivatives markets where participation usually causes volatility and short-term price expansion.

    Assets that depend significantly on speculative trading, like meme coins, frequently find it difficult to sustain price stability when volume vanishes. The price behavior is already starting to reflect this lack of liquidity. Recent candles for Dogecoin show feeble attempts at recovery that soon fade, as buying pressure does not show up. Even slight sell pressure can lower the price in the absence of consistent capital inflows.

    Declining momentum is also evident in market metrics. Short-term negative futures flows indicate that traders are either reducing exposure or closing positions while they wait for a clearer direction in the larger cryptocurrency market.

    Dogecoin may keep declining unless trading activity picks back up. In the past, meme assets have relied on high trading volume and robust community speculation to produce rallies. Without those components, DOGE runs the risk of declining even more as the market dives deeper.

