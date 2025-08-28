Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral Tool on Aave’s Horizon Platform

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 6:06
    Ripple's RLUSD has become one of the stablecoins powering Aave's Horizon platform
    Advertisement
    RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral Tool on Aave’s Horizon Platform
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Aave Labs, the software technology company behind the Aave protocol, recently launched a new institutional lending platform called "Horizon."

    It makes it possible to use tokenized products as collateral, bringing together traditional finance and decentralized finance. 

    RLUSD's role in new platform

    Notably, Ripple's highly regulated RLUSD stablecoin is a crucial piece of the new platform. It is meant to enable "a new era of efficiency for on-chain finance," the company said in a statement. 

    HOT Stories
    RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral Tool on Aave’s Horizon Platform
    XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?
    Ripple CEO Presents His XRP Credit Card, BlackRock Buys Ethereum Dip, 500 Million Dogecoin Stuns Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin Rockets 1,530% in Liquidation Imbalance in Crypto Bloodbath

    Reece Merrick, the managing director of Middle East and Africa at Ripple, has commented that it is "great" to see the stablecoin "play a big role" in Horizon. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 14:12
    Ripple Stablecoin Supply Rockets in July With 122,500,000 RLUSD Minted
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    As reported by U.Today, Aave originally made it possible for users to supply and borrow the RLUSD stablecoin in April. There was significant demand for the token, with $76 million worth of RLUSD being supplied in just one day

    In July, Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins at Ripple, stated that stablecoin growth was "exploding." 

    DeFi and TradFi

    The new product has been designed to bridge DeFi with DradF by making it possible to tokenize various assets, such as U.S. Treasuries, corporate bonds, money-market funds, with the help of partners such as Superstate and Securitize.      

    Apart from RLUSD, Aave's new Horizon platform also supports Circle's USDC and Aave's native GHO. 

    From the get-go, there are several collateral options, such as Circle’s USYC yield fund and VanEck’s VBILL fund. 

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 28, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 22:07
    13.93 Trillion SHIB Restores Hope for Shiba Inu Community
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DEAL Mining Introduces New Income Options for Crypto Newcomers
    Blockchair launches “dApp Gallery” to enrich blockchain data experience
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Draws 10,000+ to World’s Largest Crypto Festival — 2026 Set to Be Even Bigger
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 6:06
    RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral Tool on Aave’s Horizon Platform
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Aug 28, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 22:07
    13.93 Trillion SHIB Restores Hope for Shiba Inu Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all