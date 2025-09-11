Advertisement
    Ripple's XRP Holdings Surge Since March After Brad Garlinghouse's Statement

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 10:25
    Increase in Ripple's XRP holdings spotted
    Analytics XRP-focused X account @XRPwallets has revealed data showing that since March of this year, the amount of XRP held by Ripple (excluding escrows) has demonstrated a significant increase.

    The report hints that this increase may have occurred after the statement made by Brad Garlinghouse about Ripple Market reports.

    Ripple adds XRP to its active holdings

    @XRPwallets quoted his own X post published on Aug. 10, with screenshots showing how the XRP holdings of Ripple changed between the end of September and the end of October last year.

    According to today’s tweet, Ripple held 4.562 billion XRP. By now, there has been an increase, leading to 4,775,602,531 XRP in total. Besides, @XRPwallets reminded the community that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that Ripple would no longer release its market reports, which usually reveal the company’s present XRP holdings.

    The analyst believes that the increase of 213 million XRP confirms that not all XRP tokens released from escrow since March have been utilized so far.

    Binance and Crypto.com see changes in their XRP stashes

    The same source as above also retweeted an X post published by @xrp_rich_bot. This tweet has revealed that two major crypto exchanges, Binance and Crypto.com, have seen impressive changes in their XRP holdings.

    In the first half of 2025, Crypto.com’s holdings have declined by almost a million coins — 846,284 XRP (a 0.2% decline). As for Binance, it has welcomed a 0.2% increase in its XRP supply: 5,296,658 coins.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Binance #XRP
