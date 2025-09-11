Ripple's XRP Holdings Surge Since March After Brad Garlinghouse's Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Analytics XRP-focused X account @XRPwallets has revealed data showing that since March of this year, the amount of XRP held by Ripple (excluding escrows) has demonstrated a significant increase.

The report hints that this increase may have occurred after the statement made by Brad Garlinghouse about Ripple Market reports.

Ripple adds XRP to its active holdings

@XRPwallets quoted his own X post published on Aug. 10, with screenshots showing how the XRP holdings of Ripple changed between the end of September and the end of October last year.

According to today’s tweet, Ripple held 4.562 billion XRP. By now, there has been an increase, leading to 4,775,602,531 XRP in total. Besides, @XRPwallets reminded the community that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that Ripple would no longer release its market reports, which usually reveal the company’s present XRP holdings.

The analyst believes that the increase of 213 million XRP confirms that not all XRP tokens released from escrow since March have been utilized so far.

As per Brad Garlinghouse there are no more Ripple Market Reports.



The latest Ripple Holdings are

4,775,602,531 XRP.



March 2025 there were about 4.562B XRP so as we can see there has been an increase. Which confirms not all released from Escrow were utilized approx. 213M XRP. https://t.co/KM4aIhuySF — XRP_Liquidity (Larsen/Britto/Escrow/ODL/RLUSD) (@XRPwallets) September 11, 2025

Binance and Crypto.com see changes in their XRP stashes

The same source as above also retweeted an X post published by @xrp_rich_bot. This tweet has revealed that two major crypto exchanges, Binance and Crypto.com, have seen impressive changes in their XRP holdings.

🚨 XRP Rich List Alert

📊 Changes 1Hhttps://t.co/4b1FOhgn30

↘️ -846,284 XRP (-0.2%)

Binance

↗️ +5,296,658 XRP (+0.2%)https://t.co/YDxLK6AcQ1 — XRP Rich List Bot (@xrp_rich_bot) September 11, 2025

In the first half of 2025, Crypto.com’s holdings have declined by almost a million coins — 846,284 XRP (a 0.2% decline). As for Binance, it has welcomed a 0.2% increase in its XRP supply: 5,296,658 coins.