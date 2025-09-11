Advertisement
    John Lennon's Son Praises Bitcoin Against Money Printing

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 7:36
    Sean Ono Lennon has issued tweet that praises Bitcoin and slams money printing policy
    John Lennon’s younger son, Sean Ono Lennon, has addressed his X followers with a message that criticizes the current monetary policy of the U.S. and praises Bitcoin.

    Sean Lennon is known for his interest in crypto, both in Bitcoin and in some altcoins. The first time he began talking about BTC was in 2020, when the pandemic rolled around the world, causing numerous lockdowns and frantic money printing. It seems that Lennon Jr. believes that Bitcoin is capable of curing “most of the ills of our society.”

    Sean Lennon defines Bitcoin as cure for society's ills

    Sean Lennon’s recent X post questions the current U.S. monetary policy, slamming it as a possible “true root cause of most of the ills of our society.” Elaborating on it, the musician specifies that this policy is “runaway money printing.”

    He believes that the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may solve this problem and, perhaps, even rid society of the problems it has been causing. Lennon added a Bitcoin hashtag to his tweet.

    In 2020, Sean Lennon stated that Bitcoin gave him more optimism than any other thing in the world — he said that on Max Keiser’s podcast, Orange Pill. This statement has to do with Bitcoin’s scarcity due to the capped supply of 21 million coins. This fact triggered Lennon’s positive appraisal as, in 2020, the U.S. government began to give out Trump’s pandemic checks to support American households.

    In 2023, the son of the music legend proclaimed himself a Bitcoiner.

    #Sean Ono Lennon #Bitcoin
